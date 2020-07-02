Marvel Shares Preview of “Empyre” and “Empyre” Tie-Ins

We are just a couple of weeks away from the highly anticipated start of the major Marvel Comics crossover event, “Empyre.” As we count down the days, Marvel has shared a preview of the third issue in the event as well as several tie-ins that are also on their way.

While “Emprye” will begin with the release of the first issue on July 15, the event will be taken to a new level with “Empyre #3” on July 29. As the Avengers and the Fantastic Four unite in Wakanda to prevent a vibranium-powered threat to all life as we know it, a long-lost Avenger returns to active duty… But will that be enough to turn the tide? And in space, interstellar intrigue threatens the fragile Kree/Skrull alliance…and the repercussions might just doom planet Earth!

Marvel shared a look at the cover of “Empyre #3,” as well as a few pages of the issue.

Also on July 29, “Empyre: Captain America #1,” from writer Phillip K. Johnson and artist Ariel Olivetti, will hit stores. “Empyre: Captain America #1” sees Steve Rogers standing as he always does: on the front lines of battle. But when the threat goes global, even he won’t be enough to stem the tides. Will Captain America be able to find allies willing to fight alongside him—or will he fall in the face of this intergalactic incursion?

Check out a preview of “Empyre: Captain America #1.”