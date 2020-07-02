Marvel to Publish New “Alien” and “Predator” Comics

Today, Marvel Entertainment announced three iconic franchises – Alien, Predator, and Alien vs. Predator – will be launching all-new stories with Marvel Comics starting in 2021.

The new comic series will feature new and classic characters from Earth and beyond to explore never-before-seen corners of both the Alien and Predator universes.

Following the debut of Alien in 1979 and Predator in 1987, the films built a cult following and expanded rapidly to include toys, games, novels, and comic books, eventually leading to 2004’s landmark crossover Alien vs. Predator .

. Marvel’s new stories will draw from all of these properties, building on decades of multimedia storytelling.

Get a first look at next year’s deadly new chapter with spine-chilling cover art by David Finch.

Details on upcoming Alien and Predator comic book titles, collections, reprints, and creative teams will be shared at a later date.

What they’re saying: