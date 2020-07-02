Marvel to Publish New “Alien” and “Predator” Comics

by | Jul 2, 2020 10:39 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Today, Marvel Entertainment announced three iconic franchises – Alien, Predator, and Alien vs. Predator – will be launching all-new stories with Marvel Comics starting in 2021.

  • The new comic series will feature new and classic characters from Earth and beyond to explore never-before-seen corners of both the Alien and Predator universes.
  • Following the debut of Alien in 1979 and Predator in 1987, the films built a cult following and expanded rapidly to include toys, games, novels, and comic books, eventually leading to 2004’s landmark crossover Alien vs. Predator.
  • Marvel’s new stories will draw from all of these properties, building on decades of multimedia storytelling.
  • Get a first look at next year’s deadly new chapter with spine-chilling cover art by David Finch.

  • Details on upcoming Alien and Predator comic book titles, collections, reprints, and creative teams will be shared at a later date.

What they’re saying:

  • C.B. Cebulski, Editor-in-Chief of Marvel: “There’s nothing more thrilling than a story that will keep you at the edge of your seat, and Alien and Predator have delivered that time and time again! I can clearly remember where I was when I saw each of these modern masterpieces for the first time, and reveling in how both masterfully weave extraterrestrial dread and drama into some of the most iconic scenes we’ve ever seen on film. And it’s that legacy that we’re going to live up to!”
  • Marvel Editor Jake Thomas: “The incredible legacies of both franchises offer some of the most compelling and exciting worldbuilding in all of science fiction. It is a thrill and an honor to be able to add to that mythology and continuity with all-new stories set within those universes.”
  • Artist David Finch: “Alien and Predator are the two of the most identifiable, iconic characters of all time, and I love them for that. But mostly, it’s being fortunate enough to be a kid when they were new. I’ve seen every movie they’ve ever been in, and I cannot wait to see them wreaking havoc in the Marvel Universe. I drew my pictures of them with a massive smile on my face.”
  • Cebulski: “As a visual medium, comics are the perfect place to build on those moments, and we here at Marvel are honored to begin telling these stories for fans everywhere. As our release schedule continues to return, we can’t wait to share more in the coming months!”
 
 
