“Phineas and Ferb” Movie Coming to Disney+ August 28

Disney+ has announced an August 28th premiere date of their original animated feature Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe.

What’s happening:

The long-awaited Disney+ Phineas and Ferb movie

Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe reunites the main cast from the Disney Channel animated series for another round of wacky adventures.

reunites the main cast from the Disney Channel animated series for another round of wacky adventures. Along with the step-brothers (whose oddly shaped heads resemble the first letter of their names) and Perry the Platypus, Dr. Doofenshmirtz is back to cause more trouble for the trio.

In addition to the soundtrack for the new movie, brand extensions for the movie will include cross-category products available at Hot Topic, BoxLunch and Amazon this August.

Phineas and Ferb The Movie Cast:

Vincent Martella as Phineas Flynn

David Errigo Jr. as Ferb Fletcher

Caroline Rhea as mom, Linda

Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus

Alyson Stoner as Isabella

Maulik Pancholy as Baljeet

Bobby Gaylor as Buford

Olivia Olson as Vanessa Doofenshmirtz

Tyler Mann as Carl

Dan Povenmire as Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz

Jeff “Swampy” Marsh as Major Monogram

Ali Wong (American Housewife) as Super Super Big Doctor

Wayne Brady (Whose Line Is It Anyway?) as Stapler Fist

Diedrich Bader (American Housewife) as Borthos

) as Borthos Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley) as Garnoz

About the Soundtrack

Bob Bowen (Family Guy) directed the musical project which features songs by Karey Kirkpatrick (Something Rotten!), Emanuel Kiriakou (Whitney Houston's I Look To You) and Kate Micucci (Garfunkel and Oates). Danny Jacob who worked on the Phineas and Ferb series composed the score.

) directed the musical project which features songs by Karey Kirkpatrick ( ), Emanuel Kiriakou (Whitney Houston’s ) and Kate Micucci (Garfunkel and Oates) Danny Jacob who worked on the Phineas and Ferb series composed the score.

