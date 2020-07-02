“Phineas and Ferb” Movie Coming to Disney+ August 28

Disney+ has announced an August 28th premiere date of their original animated feature Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe.
What’s happening:
- The long-awaited Disney+ Phineas and Ferb movie will hit the streaming platform this summer on August 28th. The film’s soundtrack from Walt Disney Records will also debut that day.
- Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe reunites the main cast from the Disney Channel animated series for another round of wacky adventures.
- Along with the step-brothers (whose oddly shaped heads resemble the first letter of their names) and Perry the Platypus, Dr. Doofenshmirtz is back to cause more trouble for the trio.
- In addition to the soundtrack for the new movie, brand extensions for the movie will include cross-category products available at Hot Topic, BoxLunch and Amazon this August.
Phineas and Ferb The Movie Cast:
- Vincent Martella as Phineas Flynn
- David Errigo Jr. as Ferb Fletcher
- Caroline Rhea as mom, Linda
- Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus
- Alyson Stoner as Isabella
- Maulik Pancholy as Baljeet
- Bobby Gaylor as Buford
- Olivia Olson as Vanessa Doofenshmirtz
- Tyler Mann as Carl
- Dan Povenmire as Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz
- Jeff “Swampy” Marsh as Major Monogram
- Ali Wong (American Housewife) as Super Super Big Doctor
- Wayne Brady (Whose Line Is It Anyway?) as Stapler Fist
- Diedrich Bader (American Housewife) as Borthos
- Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley) as Garnoz
About the Soundtrack
- Bob Bowen (Family Guy) directed the musical project which features songs by Karey Kirkpatrick (Something Rotten!), Emanuel Kiriakou (Whitney Houston’s I Look To You) and Kate Micucci (Garfunkel and Oates)
- Danny Jacob who worked on the Phineas and Ferb series composed the score.
More Phineas and Ferb:
- All four seasons of Phineas and Ferb, along with the Disney Channel movie Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension, are streaming on Disney+.
- Beginning Tuesday, August 25, all episodes will be presented on Disney XD leading up to the movie’s premiere.
- Producers and actors Povenmire, Marsh, Bowen, Tisdale, Martella, Pancholy and Baker will participate in a San Diego [email protected] panel, discussing the movie, on Saturday, July 25 at 12 pm PT.