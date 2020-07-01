Disney+’s “Marvel’s 616,” “Phineas and Ferb The Movie” Coming to [email protected]

July 1, 2020

This year, Disney+ will participate in the all virtual fan event [email protected] hosted by San Diego Comic-Con. The streaming service will present panels on three of their upcoming original series on July 23 and July 25.

Disney+ [email protected] Panels

A Look Inside Marvel’s 616 on Disney+ – Thursday, July 23, 1:00 pm PT

  • Marvel’s 616 explores how Marvel’s rich legacy of stories, characters and creators exist within the “world outside your window”. Each documentary, helmed by a unique filmmaker, explores the intersections of storytelling, pop culture and fandom within the Marvel Universe.”
  • Angélique Roché moderates the panel that includes:
    • Gillian Jacobs (Director)
    • Paul Scheer (Director)
    • Sarah Amos (Executive producer)
    • Jason Sterman (Executive producer)

Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe – Saturday, July 25, 12:00 pm PT

  • Join the creators, executive producers, director and stars as they share an exclusive sneak peek of Disney+’s upcoming Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe and discuss the origins of this iconic animated series!
  • Panelists includes:  
    • Dan Povenmire (Creator and executive producer)
    • Jeff “Swampy” Marsh (Creator and executive producer)
    • Bob Bowen (director)
    • Ashley Tisdale
    • Vincent Martella
    • Maulik Pancholy
    • Dee Bradley Baker

Blast Off with Disney+’s The Right Stuff – Saturday, July 25, 1:00 pm PT

  • The Right Stuff is the first scripted Disney+ original series from National Geographic. The series takes a clear-eyed look at the early days of the US space program. The series follows seven of the military's best pilots as they become astronauts for the newly-formed NASA at the height of the Cold War. Competing to be the first in space, these ordinary men achieve the extraordinary, inspiring America to turn towards a new horizon of ambition and hope.”
  • Moderated by former NASA Astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison, the panel will feature cast members:
    • Patrick J. Adams (“Major John Glenn”)
    • Jake McDorman (“Lieutenant Commander Alan Shepard”)
    • Colin O’Donoghue (“Captain Gordon Cooper”)
    • Michael Trotter (“Gus Grissom”)
    • Aaron Staton (“Wally Schirra”)
    • Micah Stock (“Deke Slayton”)
    • James Lafferty (“Scott Carpenter”)
    • Nora Zehetner (“Annie Glenn”)
    • Shannon Lucio (“Louise Shepard”)
    • Eloise Mumford (“Trudy Cooper”)
    • Eric Ladin (“Chris Kraft”)
    • Patrick Fischler (“Bob Gilruth”)
    • Showrunner and Executive Producer Mark Lafferty
    • Executive Producer Jennifer Davisson

