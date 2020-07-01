This year, Disney+ will participate in the all virtual fan event [email protected] hosted by San Diego Comic-Con. The streaming service will present panels on three of their upcoming original series on July 23 and July 25.

A Look Inside Marvel’s 616 on Disney+ – Thursday, July 23, 1:00 pm PT

“ Marvel’s 616 explores how Marvel’s rich legacy of stories, characters and creators exist within the “world outside your window”. Each documentary, helmed by a unique filmmaker, explores the intersections of storytelling, pop culture and fandom within the Marvel Universe.”

Angélique Roché moderates the panel that includes: Gillian Jacobs (Director) Paul Scheer (Director) Sarah Amos (Executive producer) Jason Sterman (Executive producer)



Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe – Saturday, July 25, 12:00 pm PT

Join the creators, executive producers, director and stars as they share an exclusive sneak peek of Disney+’s upcoming Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe and discuss the origins of this iconic animated series!

and discuss the origins of this iconic animated series! Panelists includes: Dan Povenmire (Creator and executive producer) Jeff “Swampy” Marsh (Creator and executive producer) Bob Bowen (director) Ashley Tisdale Vincent Martella Maulik Pancholy Dee Bradley Baker



Blast Off with Disney+’s The Right Stuff – Saturday, July 25, 1:00 pm PT

“ The Right Stuff is the first scripted Disney+ original series from National Geographic. The series takes a clear-eyed look at the early days of the US space program. The series follows seven of the military's best pilots as they become astronauts for the newly-formed NASA at the height of the Cold War. Competing to be the first in space, these ordinary men achieve the extraordinary, inspiring America to turn towards a new horizon of ambition and hope.”

Moderated by former NASA Astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison, the panel will feature cast members: Patrick J. Adams ("Major John Glenn") Jake McDorman ("Lieutenant Commander Alan Shepard") Colin O'Donoghue ("Captain Gordon Cooper") Michael Trotter ("Gus Grissom") Aaron Staton ("Wally Schirra") Micah Stock ("Deke Slayton") James Lafferty ("Scott Carpenter") Nora Zehetner ("Annie Glenn") Shannon Lucio ("Louise Shepard") Eloise Mumford ("Trudy Cooper") Eric Ladin ("Chris Kraft") Patrick Fischler ("Bob Gilruth") Showrunner and Executive Producer Mark Lafferty Executive Producer Jennifer Davisson



