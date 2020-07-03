How Disney World’s Fantasia Gardens Mini Golf Keeps Guests Safe While Having Fun

by | Jul 3, 2020 3:53 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

Fantasia Gardens mini golf reopened at Walt Disney World on June 27th for Resort Guests to enjoy ahead of the reopening of the theme parks. Our own Jeremiah Good made a visit today for a round of putt-putt and to see the operational changes so that games can be played safely while Guests have fun.



Similar to entering the theme parks, face coverings are required and Guests will go through a temperature check prior to entering.

Social distancing markers have been placed six-feet apart leading up to the first hole. As always, proper etiquette is to not approach the next hole until the party in front of you has vacated.

Hand washing stations have been added to the experience for Guests to use during their game.

The final ball disposes of your ball for you while spraying water.

One your way out, place your club in a bin so a Cast Member can clean it for the next Guest to use. Fantasia Gardens still offers the same fun experience with magical details only Disney could provide.

