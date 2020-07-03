New Themed Ornament Box Sets Spotted at Walt Disney World

Happy Christmas in July! Walt Disney World has released four new themed ornament sets, each retailing for $39.99. These have been spotted at resort gift shops, but have not yet appeared on shopDisney. First up is a collection of five ornaments featuring vintage-styles of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and Pluto.

The only attraction-based set in this release is The Jungle Cruise featuring the attractions’s sign, a tiger, safari campers up a pole, a rhino and a bathing elephant.

The Lion King set includes an ornament that says “Hakuna Matata” and character ornaments of young Simba, Timon, Pumba, and Zazu.

Lastly, a Toy Story set features a wooden block with Disney World park icons on it, Rex, a Little Green Man, Forky, and a connected duo of Ducky and Bunny.

Be on the lookout for these new releases on your next visit to the Walt Disney World Resorts.