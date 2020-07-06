POW! Entertainment and Global Brands International Announce Agreement to Create “Stan Lee Universe”

Stan Lee’s POW! Entertainment has reached a deal with Global Brands International to use his likeness and intellectual properties to create a “Stan Lee Universe.”

What’s happening:

The Hollywood Reporter

The deal will allow for the use of Lee’s image and more than 100 intellectual properties—including characters—to build said universe. This does not include characters that belong to Marvel

Lee’s POW! Entertainment was formed in 2001 to manage his creator rights as he pursued new film, TV and gaming properties.

While this deal gives Genius Brands more access to Lee’s material, the company has worked with POW! as co-producers of Stan Lee’s Cosmic Crusaders, an adult animated series.

The inclusive deal covers worldwide rights to: Stan Lee’s: Name Physical likeness Physical signature Licensing rights to Stan Lee and his IP creations for: Live-action and animated motion picture TV Online Digital Publishing Comic book Merchandising

Terms of the deal have not been specified, but Genius Brands will be the controlling and managing partner of the Stan Lee Universe.

What they’re saying: