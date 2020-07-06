POW! Entertainment and Global Brands International Announce Agreement to Create “Stan Lee Universe”

by | Jul 6, 2020 9:11 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Stan Lee’s POW! Entertainment has reached a deal with Global Brands International to use his likeness and intellectual properties to create a “Stan Lee Universe.”

Via the Hollywood Reporter

What’s happening:

  • The Hollywood Reporter is writing that Genius Brands International and Stan Lee’s POW! Entertainment have reached an agreement that will see both companies launching a “Stan Lee Universe.”
  • The deal will allow for the use of Lee’s image and more than 100 intellectual properties—including characters—to build said universe. This does not include characters that belong to Marvel Entertainment which is owned by the Walt Disney Company.
  • Lee’s POW! Entertainment was formed in 2001 to manage his creator rights as he pursued new film, TV and gaming properties.
  • While this deal gives Genius Brands more access to Lee’s material, the company has worked with POW! as co-producers of Stan Lee’s Cosmic Crusaders, an adult animated series.
  • The inclusive deal covers worldwide rights to:
    • Stan Lee’s:
      • Name
      • Physical likeness
      • Physical signature
    • Licensing rights to Stan Lee and his IP creations for:
      • Live-action and animated motion picture
      • TV
      • Online
      • Digital
      • Publishing
      • Comic book
      • Merchandising
  • Terms of the deal have not been specified, but Genius Brands will be the controlling and managing partner of the Stan Lee Universe.

What they’re saying:

  • Andy Heyward, chairman and CEO of Genius Brands: "It’s almost impossible to conceive that one mind created all this wealth. The spinoffs alone defy the imagination. From animated television, to toys, apparel, video games, and every conceivable licensed product imaginable, Stan Lee characters populate the screens and retail shelves worldwide. There is no creator who has influenced pop culture and created more successful entertainment."
 
 
