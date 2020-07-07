Walt Disney Family Museum Store Reopening July 10th-12th

The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco’s historic Presidio will temporarily reopen its gift shop July 10th through 12th from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.
What’s Happening:
- While the Walt Disney Family Museum remains closed, visitors looking for a bit of magic in their home will be able to visit the gift shop during a temporary reopening.
- The WDFM Museum Store will reopen from Friday, July 10th, through Sunday, July 12th.
- Shopping hours will be 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.
- In addition to in-store shopping, visitors can also call to place an order for curbside pickup. The phone number to call is (415) 345-6859.
- As always, the online shop is available with worldwide shipping options.
- Members of the museum get a discount in store and online.
- The following safety precautions have been implemented.
- Required face coverings at all times
- Updated cleaning and sanitizing procedures
- Required distancing of at least six feet
- Installation of protective plexiglass in transactional areas
- Capacity limit of 8 to 10 people in the store at a time
- Daily staff health checks upon arrival at the museum
- Requested use of credit and debit cards for transactions