Walt Disney World’s Reimagined Character Experiences Include Daily Cavalcades and More

With two Walt Disney World Parks reopening this week, Disney is sharing some fun information about the new character cavalcades that will parade through the parks in place of traditional entertainment.

What’s Happening:

Over the coming months, when guests visit the Walt Disney World parks, they won’t be able to enjoy the up close character meet and greets or line the streets for daily parades.

Characters are a huge part of the magic and Disney has found clever ways to combine parade elements with character encounters that allow for social distancing.

Each day, at each park, guests will be able to see Disney Princesses, Mickey and Friends, live entertainers, Star Wars

Magic Kingdom Park (reopening July 11, 2020)

“The Royal Princess Processional”

Several times daily, favorite Disney princesses travel through the streets of Magic Kingdom.

Princess Merida leads the way on her steed Angus, followed closely by a gazebo float and crystal castle carrying Cinderella, Tiana, Belle, Jasmine, Snow White, Rapunzel and others.

“Mickey and Friends Cavalcade”

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals pop up throughout the day, inviting everyone to “Get Their Ears On” as they wave to guests along the park’s parade route.

Cinderella’s Evil Stepsisters

From time to time, guests in Fantasyland may spot the dastardly Anastasia and Drizella and can interact with them from afar while they’re perched on a balcony of Cinderella Castle.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park (reopening July 11, 2020)

“Donald’s Dino Boat Bash!”

Donald Duck, Daisy Duck and Launchpad McQuack wave to guests from their party boat as “Donald’s Dino Bash!” moves from DinoLand U.S.A. to Discovery River.

“Discovery River Character Cruise”

Throughout the day, guests can see Timon and Rafiki or Pocahontas with Meeko, who will set sail on the parks’ waterways.

Discovery Island Drummers

These high-energy percussionists cruise along Discovery River, entertaining guests on the shore with an energetic beat.

EPCOT (reopening July 15, 2020)

“Mickey and Friends World Tour”

As guests travel around World Showcase, they may come upon Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Pluto and Goofy all out sightseeing and waving to their friends.

“Frozen Promenade”

Queen Anna and Elsa venture into the unknown around World Showcase, journeying from country to country and waving hello to guests along the way.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

While living their own adventures in a galaxy far, far away, guests are likely to come across some familiar faces as they explore Black Spire Outpost on the planet Batuu: Heroes of the Resistance , including Rey, Chewbacca and ViMoradi, may be spotted on platforms above the garage in Black Spire Station or surveying activity around the spaceport where the Millennium Falcon has landed. A contingent of First Order Stormtroopers join Kylo Ren in patrolling the landing platform at Docking Bay 9 beneath their TIE Echelon assault vehicle.



“Pixar Pals Motorcade”

Some of the biggest stars from Pixar Animation Studios’ films arrive on Hollywood Boulevard, from The Incredibles to Toy Story pals and more.

They’ll wave to their fans as they head down the avenue accompanied by a celebratory musical score.

“Disney Junior Stars Motorcade”

Throughout the day, Disney Junior stars including Fancy Nancy, Doc McStuffins and Vampirina will cruise down Hollywood Boulevard waving to fans from colorful custom convertibles.