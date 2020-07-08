“The Muppets” Perform The First Act of “Hamilton” In Fan-Made Video

Having made its Disney+ debut last weekend, Hamilton is taking the world by storm all over again. With it being readily accessible to the masses, it’s no surprise that different covers and even parodies have started to spread along with it, including this notable version of the first act, performed as though it were a performance by The Muppets.
- A fan made video of the first act of Hamilton as performed by The Muppets is circulating the internet, garnering a following that is clamoring for an official covering of the real thing.
- Using the term “video” is loose in this instance as the hour-plus long YouTube upload is just a fan-made parody of the Hamilton poster featuring Kermit the Frog while a group of performers perform the songs from the first act of the mega-hit as though they were The Muppets.
- The uploader of the clip, Ricky Downes III, insists that he “owns nothing especially Hamilton and The Muppets.” There are no ACTUAL Muppets in the video, so don’t expect the finest in puppeteering, let alone puppets at all, in the clip.
- DO Expect some serious fans doing impressions of their favorite Muppet characters as the different roles in the smash-hit Hamilton.
- The fan-performance cast consists of:
- Alexander Hamilton – Kermit the Frog
- Aaron Burr – The Great Gonzo
- Eliza Schuyler – Miss Piggy
- Marquis de LaFozette – Fozzie Bear
- George Washington – Sam the Eagle
- Angelica Schuyler – Camilla the Chicken
- John Laurens – Beaker
- Hercules Mulligan – Rowlf the Dog
- King George III – Animal
- Peggy Schuyler – Janice
- Samuel Seabury – The Swedish Chef
- Charles Lee – Elmo
- Congressional Delegates – Floyd and Zoot
- Crazy Patriot – Crazy Harry
- Statler and Waldorf – Themselves
- Hamilton made its debut on Disney+ over the holiday weekend, even boosting Disney+ App downloads. You can check out our review of the film version of the stage musical here.