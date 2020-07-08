“The Muppets” Perform The First Act of “Hamilton” In Fan-Made Video

Having made its Disney+ debut last weekend, Hamilton is taking the world by storm all over again. With it being readily accessible to the masses, it’s no surprise that different covers and even parodies have started to spread along with it, including this notable version of the first act, performed as though it were a performance by The Muppets.

What’s Happening:

A fan made video of the first act of Hamilton as performed by The Muppets is circulating the internet, garnering a following that is clamoring for an official covering of the real thing.

as performed by The Muppets is circulating the internet, garnering a following that is clamoring for an official covering of the real thing. Using the term “video” is loose in this instance as the hour-plus long YouTube upload is just a fan-made parody of the Hamilton poster featuring Kermit the Frog while a group of performers perform the songs from the first act of the mega-hit as though they were The Muppets.

poster featuring Kermit the Frog while a group of performers perform the songs from the first act of the mega-hit as though they were The Muppets. The uploader of the clip, Ricky Downes III, insists that he “owns nothing especially Hamilton and The Muppets.” There are no ACTUAL Muppets in the video, so don’t expect the finest in puppeteering, let alone puppets at all, in the clip.

and The Muppets.” There are no ACTUAL Muppets in the video, so don’t expect the finest in puppeteering, let alone puppets at all, in the clip. DO Expect some serious fans doing impressions of their favorite Muppet characters as the different roles in the smash-hit Hamilton.