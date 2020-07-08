Disney has shared the first trailer and poster for The One and Only Ivan. The film is based on the children’s book of the same name and comes exclusively to Disney+ on August 14th.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ has shared the first trailer and poster from the upcoming film The One and Only Ivan.
- The movie is based on the award-winning book of the same name by Katherine Applegate and tells the story of Ivan, a silverback gorilla who learns that life isn’t defined by place and circumstance but by the power of friendship and the courage to make change happen.
- The One and Only Ivan comes to Disney+ on August 14th.
Synopsis:
- “Ivan is a 400-pound silverback gorilla who shares a communal habitat in a suburban shopping mall with Stella the elephant, Bob the dog, and various other animals. He has few memories of the jungle where he was captured, but when a baby elephant named Ruby arrives, it touches something deep within him. Ruby is recently separated from her family in the wild, which causes him to question his life, where he comes from and where he ultimately wants to be.”
The film stars:
- Sam Rockwell as the voice of Ivan
- Angelina Jolie as the voice of Stella
- Danny DeVito as the voice of Bob the dog
- Helen Mirren as the voice of Snickers the poodle
- Brooklynn Prince as the voice of Ruby
- Ramon Rodriquez as the mall employee George
- Ariana Greenblatt as George’s daughter Julia
- Chaka Khan as the voice of Henrietta the chicken
- Mike White as the voice of Frankie the seal
- Ron Funches as the voice of Murphy the rabbit
- Phillipa Soo as the voice of Thelma the parrot
- Bryan Cranston as Mack, the mall’s owner
Creative team:
- Directed by Thea Sharrock
- Screenplay by Mike White
- Produced by:
- The late Allison Shearmur
- Angelina Jolie
- Brigham Taylor
- Executive produced by:
- Sue Baden-Powell
- Thea Sharrock