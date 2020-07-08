Disney Releases First Trailer, Poster for “The One and Only Ivan” Coming to Disney+

Disney has shared the first trailer and poster for The One and Only Ivan. The film is based on the children’s book of the same name and comes exclusively to Disney+ on August 14th.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ has shared the first trailer and poster from the upcoming film The One and Only Ivan .

. The movie is based on the award-winning book of the same name by Katherine Applegate and tells the story of Ivan, a silverback gorilla who learns that life isn’t defined by place and circumstance but by the power of friendship and the courage to make change happen.

The One and Only Ivan comes to Disney+ on August 14th.

Synopsis:

“Ivan is a 400-pound silverback gorilla who shares a communal habitat in a suburban shopping mall with Stella the elephant, Bob the dog, and various other animals. He has few memories of the jungle where he was captured, but when a baby elephant named Ruby arrives, it touches something deep within him. Ruby is recently separated from her family in the wild, which causes him to question his life, where he comes from and where he ultimately wants to be.”

The film stars:

Sam Rockwell as the voice of Ivan

Angelina Jolie as the voice of Stella

Danny DeVito as the voice of Bob the dog

Helen Mirren as the voice of Snickers the poodle

Brooklynn Prince as the voice of Ruby

Ramon Rodriquez as the mall employee George

Ariana Greenblatt as George’s daughter Julia

Chaka Khan as the voice of Henrietta the chicken

Mike White as the voice of Frankie the seal

Ron Funches as the voice of Murphy the rabbit

Phillipa Soo as the voice of Thelma the parrot

Bryan Cranston as Mack, the mall’s owner

Creative team:

Directed by Thea Sharrock

Screenplay by Mike White

Produced by: The late Allison Shearmur Angelina Jolie Brigham Taylor

Executive produced by: Sue Baden-Powell Thea Sharrock

