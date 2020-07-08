Winchester Mystery House to Reopen July 13 with Self-Guided Tours

Winchester Mystery House announced today that beginning Monday, July 13, in accordance with new Santa Clara County Health & Safety Guidelines, visitors will once again be able to explore the 160-room mansion on a new Self-Guided Mansion Tour.

The touchless, self-guided experience allows guests to independently navigate the world's most bizarre home and expansive estate.

Tickets will be available beginning Friday, July 10 at winchestermysteryhouse.com/buy-tickets

Winchester Mystery House management and staff have worked extensively with local officials to prepare for reopening.

The new self-guided tour has been designed to prioritize the safety of guests and staff and is compliant with all current county and state guidelines.

Tour Hosts will be positioned throughout the estate to assist guests as-needed, but the experience will be entirely self-guided with educational and engaging audio and signage.

To ensure social distancing protocols can be followed, tour groups are restricted to members of the same household, tour capacity has been dramatically reduced, and the tour route has been modified to focus on the largest rooms of the estate.

Additional safety measures include mandatory masks for all guests and employees, timed ticketing, a one-way linear tour path, and sanitization stations throughout the estate.

