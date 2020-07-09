Give Kids The World Announces This Year’s Challenge For Hope Fun Run Will Be Virtual

Give Kids the World has announced their fourth annual Challenge for Hope Fun Run. This year’s event will be a completely virtual fundraising event amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. What’s Happening: Registrations are now open for Give Kids The World Village’s fourth annual Challenge for Hope fun run. This year’s event will be entirely virtual. For the past three years the Central Florida-based nonprofit, whose missions is to fulfill wishes of critically ill children and their families, had hosted more than 1,000 participants at their 84-acre resort for the event resulting in nearly $400,000 raised.

Participants can register to become a “Challenger” for $39 and are encouraged to fundraise to reach incentives. They will receive a kit in the mail with everything needed in order to complete their challenge from home, including a commemorative medal featuring wish kid art and a race bib.

Past events hosted at the Village boasted an inclusive and accessible fun run where all were welcome to “walk, run, roll, or stroll.” They say this year’s event will feature the same inclusivity, but from home.

Give Kids the World CEO and President, Pamela Landwirth says that “The virtual challenge you complete is up to you. Walk, roll, run, stroll, swim – or even jump rope your way to complete your event.”

Give Kids The World announced an extended closure due to COVID-19 in early June. They say that fundraising events like Challenge for Hope will allow them to reopen as soon as possible.

Pamela Landwirth, Give Kids The World president & CEO: "The safety of our wish families, supporters, staff and volunteers is always our top priority, so this year our Challenge for Hope fundraiser will be completely virtual. We're thrilled that with this change our supporters around the world will have the chance to participate, bringing the spirit of Give Kids The World to wherever they are. While our resort is temporarily closed, more than 700 children each month wait for their life-changing wish. By participating, you'll join a community of supporters who will help us emerge from these challenging times and resume fulfilling these wishes as soon as possible.

