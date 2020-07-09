Disney+ Premiering New Special “Hamilton: History Has Its Eyes On You” on July 10th

If you thought the release of Hamilton on Disney+ was the end of the story, Disney has another surprise up their sleeve with the July 10th premiere of Hamilton: History Has Its Eyes On You hosted by Robin Roberts.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ Hamilton: History Has Its Eyes On You on July 10th.

on July 10th. The special is hosted by Robin Roberts who will lead an intimate discussion with the cast and creative team.

Robin Roberts shared an early look this morning on Good Morning America , which can be viewed here

, which can be The special includes the following interviewees: Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton/Creator) Thomas Kail (Director) Christopher Jackson (George Washington) Leslie Odom Jr.(Aaron Burr) Phillipa Soo (Eliza Hamilton) Renée Elise Goldsberry, (Angelica Schuyler) Daveed Diggs (Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson) Okieriete Onaodowan (Hercules Mulligan and James Madison) Professor Annette Gordon-Reed (Harvard historian)

Topics include how historically accurate the show is and the parallels between the 1776 American Revolution and today’s revolution of racial awareness.

Hamilton: History Has Its Eyes On You is produced by Rock ‘n Robin Productions and ABC News for Disney+. Robin Roberts and John R. Green are the executive producers.

is produced by Rock ‘n Robin Productions and ABC News for Disney+. Robin Roberts and John R. Green are the executive producers. Fans of Hamilton will also want to check out The Undefeated Presents Hamilton In-Depth.