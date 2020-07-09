Disney+ Premiering New Special “Hamilton: History Has Its Eyes On You” on July 10th

If you thought the release of Hamilton on Disney+ was the end of the story, Disney has another surprise up their sleeve with the July 10th premiere of Hamilton: History Has Its Eyes On You hosted by Robin Roberts.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ will premiere a new special called Hamilton: History Has Its Eyes On You on July 10th.
- The special is hosted by Robin Roberts who will lead an intimate discussion with the cast and creative team.
- Robin Roberts shared an early look this morning on Good Morning America, which can be viewed here.
- The special includes the following interviewees:
- Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton/Creator)
- Thomas Kail (Director)
- Christopher Jackson (George Washington)
- Leslie Odom Jr.(Aaron Burr)
- Phillipa Soo (Eliza Hamilton)
- Renée Elise Goldsberry, (Angelica Schuyler)
- Daveed Diggs (Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson)
- Okieriete Onaodowan (Hercules Mulligan and James Madison)
- Professor Annette Gordon-Reed (Harvard historian)
- Topics include how historically accurate the show is and the parallels between the 1776 American Revolution and today’s revolution of racial awareness.
- Hamilton: History Has Its Eyes On You is produced by Rock ‘n Robin Productions and ABC News for Disney+. Robin Roberts and John R. Green are the executive producers.
- Fans of Hamilton will also want to check out The Undefeated Presents Hamilton In-Depth.