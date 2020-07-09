Pottery Barn Introduces New Black Panther x Pottery Barn Teen Collection

by | Jul 9, 2020 9:54 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

As the next step in the longstanding relationship between Pottery Barn Teen and Marvel, Pottery Barn has introduced their new Black Panther x Pottery Barn Teen collection.

  • In continuation of that strong partnership, for more than 12 months Pottery Barn Teen and Marvel collaborated to create an authentic Black Panther collection inspired by Black Panther vintage artwork, comic books and elements from the 2018 record-breaking and Oscar-award-winning film, Black Panther.
  • Throughout the 14-piece bedroom collection, which features bedding, lighting, wall décor and decorative accessories, the elevated hand-drawn and hand-painted artwork and illustrations that Pottery Barn Teen is known for, seamlessly blend a regal and tech-savvy design aesthetic true to Wakanda and the Black Panther.
  • The new Black Panther x Pottery Barn Teen collection will be available later this summer. You can sign up for more information here.

What they’re saying:

  • Josh Silverman, EVP, global product commercialization, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products: “Black Panther is an iconic Super Hero representing strength, power and perseverance for millions of fans around the world. Our collaboration with Pottery Barn Teen celebrates the regal spirit of Black Panther and vibrant culture of Wakanda.”

Check out some of the Black Panther x Pottery Barn Teen collection:

  • T’Challa is both a king and a superhero. The Black Panther x Pottery Barn Teen collection pays tribute to this through design details including regal hand-drawn illustrations and gold metallic printing on the sheet set. The Black Panther x Pottery Barn Teen Plush Throw is lined with Pottery Barn Teen’s softest Sherpa and features a printed Black Panther medallion detailed with various tribal shapes and prints that was created from a hand-painted illustration.

  • The Black Panther x Pottery Barn Teen sheet set features a unique tribal design, inspired by Marvel prints and symbolic of the five tribes of Wakanda, as well as regal, gold metallic detailing. In addition to Black Panther’s portrait, the sheet set also features imagery of Shuri, his sister who helped develop the technology in Wakanda, and Okoye, the female warrior leader of Wakanda security.

 

  • Wakanda Forever pillow – glow-in-the-dark feature reveals “Wakanda forever” in the Wakandan language. This pillow design was also inspired by African Mud Cloth, a traditional, handmade African textile.

  • Black Panther Round Pillow – glow-in-the-dark features additional detailing. This pillow design was also inspired by African Mud Cloth, a traditional, handmade African textile.

  • Black Panther Helmet Table lamp – glow-in-the dark features detailing inside the lampshade, making the lamp glow long after it is turned off.

  • Black Panther Wall Décor – provides a backlit glow to the wall decor

  • Gear Up Black Panther Recycled Glow in the Dark Backpack. The recycled large backpack is made from over 14 plastic bottles and the recycled XL backpack is made from over 16 plastic bottles.

  • The collection also includes a mural assortment that directly reflects vintage Black Panther artwork.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed