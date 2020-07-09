Pottery Barn Introduces New Black Panther x Pottery Barn Teen Collection

As the next step in the longstanding relationship between Pottery Barn Teen and Marvel, Pottery Barn has introduced their new Black Panther x Pottery Barn Teen collection.

In continuation of that strong partnership, for more than 12 months Pottery Barn Teen and Marvel collaborated to create an authentic Black Panther collection inspired by Black Panther vintage artwork, comic books and elements from the 2018 record-breaking and Oscar-award-winning film, Black Panther.

Throughout the 14-piece bedroom collection, which features bedding, lighting, wall décor and decorative accessories, the elevated hand-drawn and hand-painted artwork and illustrations that Pottery Barn Teen is known for, seamlessly blend a regal and tech-savvy design aesthetic true to Wakanda and the Black Panther.

The new Black Panther x Pottery Barn Teen collection will be available later this summer. You can sign up for more information here

What they’re saying:

Josh Silverman, EVP, global product commercialization, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products: “Black Panther is an iconic Super Hero representing strength, power and perseverance for millions of fans around the world. Our collaboration with Pottery Barn Teen celebrates the regal spirit of Black Panther and vibrant culture of Wakanda.”

Check out some of the Black Panther x Pottery Barn Teen collection:

T’Challa is both a king and a superhero. The Black Panther x Pottery Barn Teen collection pays tribute to this through design details including regal hand-drawn illustrations and gold metallic printing on the sheet set. The Black Panther x Pottery Barn Teen Plush Throw is lined with Pottery Barn Teen’s softest Sherpa and features a printed Black Panther medallion detailed with various tribal shapes and prints that was created from a hand-painted illustration.

The Black Panther x Pottery Barn Teen sheet set features a unique tribal design, inspired by Marvel prints and symbolic of the five tribes of Wakanda, as well as regal, gold metallic detailing. In addition to Black Panther’s portrait, the sheet set also features imagery of Shuri, his sister who helped develop the technology in Wakanda, and Okoye, the female warrior leader of Wakanda security.

Wakanda Forever pillow – glow-in-the-dark feature reveals “Wakanda forever” in the Wakandan language. This pillow design was also inspired by African Mud Cloth, a traditional, handmade African textile.

Black Panther Round Pillow – glow-in-the-dark features additional detailing. This pillow design was also inspired by African Mud Cloth, a traditional, handmade African textile.

Black Panther Helmet Table lamp – glow-in-the dark features detailing inside the lampshade, making the lamp glow long after it is turned off.

Black Panther Wall Décor – provides a backlit glow to the wall decor

Gear Up Black Panther Recycled Glow in the Dark Backpack. The recycled large backpack is made from over 14 plastic bottles and the recycled XL backpack is made from over 16 plastic bottles.