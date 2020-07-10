Disney Villains Clue Game Found at Disney Springs

We spotted a new fun find today at the World of Disney at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World. It’s a new twist on the classic mystery game Clue with a Disney Villains theme!

“Do you dare enter the Villains’ lairs?” This new twist on an old classic from The Op takes the concept of the original Clue mansion and replaces it with lairs themed to six of Disney’s most iconic Villains.

Character pawns include the Evil Queen, Dr. Facilier, Hades, Jafar, Maleficent, and Ursula.

Rather than solving a murder, players are trying to figure out which Disney Villain stole which enchanted object. The objects included are a talisman, potion, shell, scarab, scepter, and poison apple.

Disney Villains Clue retails for $44.95. The game is branded as a Disney Parks Exclusive, so be on the lookout for this wicked twist on a classic game on your next visit to your favorite Disney Resort.