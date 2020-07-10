ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Apologizes for “Regrettable” Response to Senator Josh Hawley

ESPN NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski is apologizing after an email he sent in response to Senator Josh Hawley was made public by the official.

What’s Happening:

This morning, Missouri Senator Josh Hawley sent a letter resume at Walt Disney World

In his letter, Hawley asked whether approved saying could include such options as “Back the Blue,” “God Bless America,” or “Support Our Troops” if they wanted to. The Senator also asked if messages critical of the Chinese Communist Party would be allowed.

Responding to an emailed press release announcing Hawley’s letter, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski wrote “F*** you.”

In turn, Hawley shared a screenshot of the response on his Twitter account

Now, Wojnarowski has apologized for the incident, writing in a statement posted to Twitter, “I was disrespectful and I made a regrettable mistake. I am sorry for the way I handled myself and I am reaching out immediately to Senator Hawley to apologize directly.”

Wojnarowski continued, “I also need to apologize to my ESPN colleagues because I know my actions were unacceptable and should now reflect on any of them.”

ESPN has also issued a statement, saying they do not condone Wojnarowski’s actions and are addressing them internally.

What they’re saying: