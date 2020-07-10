LEGOLAND Florida Announces Summer Flash Sale for Florida Residents and Out-of-State Vacationers

LEGOLAND Florida has announced a Summer Flash Sale that is packed with deals for both Florida Residents as well as vacationers from out-of-state!
What’s Happening:
- LEGOLAND is making it easy for families to build the fun back into their summer with awesome deals this weekend. For three days only, starting at 9 a.m. today, the Resort’s Summer Flash Sale will feature one-day or two-day, two-park tickets, an Annual Pass, or a vacation stay.
- The Deals:
- Offers For Florida Residents:
- $99 Awesomer Pass Deal—SAVE $70
- Florida residents can build family fun all year long with unlimited admission to LEGOLAND Theme Park and Water Park with no blockout dates, free parking, and shopping and dining discounts with an Awesomer Pass for $99.
- 1-Day, 2-Park Ticket for $59.99—SAVE $65
- Florida residents will enjoy admission to both LEGOLAND Theme Park and Water Park on the same day for $59.99.
- Additional Offers:
- Buy One, Get One 50% Vacation Offer
- Enjoy a summer staycation in one of the Resort’s awesomely themed hotels complete with Theme Park and Water Park tickets, starting at $112.18 per person.
- 2-Day, 2-Park Ticket for $74.99—SAVE $70
- Enjoy admission to both LEGOLAND Theme Park and Water Park for two days for $74.99.
- When they choose to build their awesome summer staycations, families will pick between the all-new LEGOLAND Pirate Island Hotel or LEGOLAND Hotel, both located just 130 kid-steps from the theme park entrance. Both Resorts feature incredibly immersive themes, separate kids’ sleeping areas in every room, in-room scavenger hunts, onsite restaurants—with complimentary breakfast—and access to amenities across the two properties, including two Resort pools—complete with floating LEGO bricks—and extra fun like mini golf and s’mores campfires. Vacations can be booked through this weekend for stays now through September 22, 2020.
- Guests can purchase any deal from the Summer Flash Sale on LEGOLAND.com/Florida through midnight on Sunday, July 12. Annual passes purchased during this Summer Flash Sale must be redeemed at the front gate within 30 days.