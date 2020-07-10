The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort Sets Reopening Date for Late July

The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort will reopen for guests on July 29. Reservations are now available at the resort’s website.

In preparation for reopening, the property has implemented “Our Commitment to Clean,” a new set of policies and procedures for cast members and guests to address the unique challenges presented by the current pandemic environment.

The new procedures were developed in conjunction with experts from the fields of medicine and public health and include cleaning protocols throughout each step of the guest’s journey and through every physical space in the hotel.

The key components of Our Commitment to Clean include: Enhanced Cleaning – cleaning efforts will be increased across all areas of the hotel, with special attention paid to high-traffic spaces and high-touch surfaces Physical Distancing – restaurants, meeting spaces and other public areas will have reduced seating capacities; signage and stanchions throughout the property will assist with proper distancing in lines Use of Personal Protective Equipment – face coverings will be required for all cast members and required for all guests in public spaces

A full overview of the policies and procedures can be found here

Guests who have reservations at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort are now eligible to access the Disney Park Pass system to make park reservations.

Guests must have valid theme park admission.

Additionally, the hotel will continue to host meetings and groups, working with each to customize their events under strict new standards.

Groups interested in booking a meeting can do so here

