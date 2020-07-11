Disney World Releases “Together Again!” Shirt Collection As Parks Reopen

Walt Disney World has released a new collection of t-shirts to celebrate the reopening of their parks that say “Together Again!” on them.

Available in styles and sizes themed for men, women, and kids, the collection includes three colors and two designs.

The men’s shirt comes in grey and the child’s shirt is in turquoise, both featuring the same design of a winking Mickey Mouse over a silhouette of Cinderella Castle. The women’s shirt is a peach color and features Cinderella Castle over a white heart.

At this time, the shirts appear to be exclusive to the parks. If you’re heading to the Walt Disney World Resort, be sure to look for these to add to your celebration.