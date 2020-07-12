Disney Holds the Top 3 Films at the Weekend Box Office With “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” at No. 1

Strange as it may seem, Disney held the top three films at this weekend’s box office with Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back as the number 1 movie in the United States.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline is reporting that the number one movie at the box office for the weekend of July 9th through 12th was Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, bringing in $500,000.
- With so many movie theaters closed and Hollywood pushing back new releases, the open movie theaters and drive-ins have been playing classic films on the big screen.
- This is the first time Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back has been in the top spot since its 1997 Special Edition reissue.
- 2020 marks the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.
- The number 2 movie was Marvel Studios’ Black Panther and number 3 was Pixar’s Inside Out.
- A third of ticket sales came from drive-in movie theaters.
- All three of this weekend's highest grossing films are also streaming on Disney+.