Disney+ Receives 2020 Achievement Award in Audio Description from American Council of the Blind

Disney+ has received the 2020 Achievement Award in Audio Description from the American Council of the Blind (ACB), a United States-based organization that strives to increase the independence, security, equality of opportunity and quality of life for all blind and visually impaired people.

The streaming service was honored for its commitment to adding audio description tracks to its entire slate of original programming, including series such as The Mandalorian and the features Lady and the Tramp and, most recently, Hamilton , as well as to a significant portion of its extensive back catalog dating back to the late 1920s, including classic titles such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Cinderella .

Audio descriptions recreate a film’s visual experiences by offering immersive and intricate descriptions of what’s happening on screen in an audio format, in tandem with the dialogue and audio from the movie.

This level of detail and immersion enables blind and visually impaired individuals to engage with their favorite stories in a way that would not be possible with a standard viewing experience.

In honoring Disney+, ACB recognized the streaming service’s high standards for audio description scripts and the outstanding quality of the voicing and audio mix, as well as the team’s considerable outreach to the blindness community for insights and feedback that informed their process.

