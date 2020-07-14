Busch Gardens Summer Nights Events Return with Food, Fireworks, and Extended Hours

by | Jul 14, 2020 9:42 AM Pacific Time

Tags:

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is inviting guests to enjoy warm weather fun with their Summer Nights program. For the next five consecutive weekends, the park will feature a new laser and fireworks finale, seasonal summer treats, and extended hours.

What’s Happening: 

  • Starting this weekend, guests can feel the spark after dark at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Summer Nights.
  • The limited time weekend celebrations—offered July 17 to August 16—include:
    • All new laser and fireworks finale
    • Tasty seasonal eats
    • Extended park hours every Friday, Saturday and Sunday
  • Cooler nighttime temperatures and enhanced health and safety measures provide guests at Busch Gardens a more comfortable and safe summer escape with their favorite thrills.

End a Day Full of World-Class Coasters with a BOOM:

  • After coasting the day away on Florida’s best thrill rides, guests can watch the park light up in a whole NEW way with an exciting fireworks and laser finale each weekend.
  • In a physically distant setting, guests can enjoy a dazzling combination of lasers and fireworks with plenty of space to spread out on the Festival Field.

Indulge in Limited-Time Summer Flavors:

  • Park guests are invited to the biggest backyard BBQ in the neighborhood with a limited-time menu including frozen cocktails and delicious twists on summertime classics. From gourmet hot dogs with specialty toppings to a collection of desserts and drinks inspired by the iconic s’more, guests can grab their favorite dish on the way to the fireworks.
  • BBQ classics: Kung Pao ribs, pulled pork and brisket chop sandwiches
  • Loaded Mac & Cheese featuring your choice of beef short ribs or the park’s popular “Boujee” bacon from the Food & Wine Festival
  • Pick-Your-Pack Specialty Cupcakes: including Chocolate Oreo Explosion, Red Velvet Cheesecake, Spiced Apple Salted Caramel, Chocolate Chocolate Chip S’mores and FUN-Fetti Delight.
  • Spicy Strawberry Jalapeño and Summer Lime Margaritas, assorted frozen cocktails and much more!

Expanded Health and Safety Measures:

  • Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is committed to the health and safety of guests, employees, and the animals in their care.
  • The park has worked diligently with state and local health officials, outside consultants and attraction industry leaders to enhance their already strict health, safety and cleanliness standards.
  • These protocols and guidelines will be modified based on evolving industry standards and methodologies, public health, and governmental directives, and advancing scientific knowledge on the transmissibility of COVID-19.
  • For detailed information about the measures that guests can expect when visiting the park, including key operational changes, visit buschgardens.com/tampa/safety.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed