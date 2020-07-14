Busch Gardens Summer Nights Events Return with Food, Fireworks, and Extended Hours

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is inviting guests to enjoy warm weather fun with their Summer Nights program. For the next five consecutive weekends, the park will feature a new laser and fireworks finale, seasonal summer treats, and extended hours.

What’s Happening:

Starting this weekend, guests can feel the spark after dark at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Summer Nights.

The limited time weekend celebrations—offered July 17 to August 16—include: All new laser and fireworks finale Tasty seasonal eats Extended park hours every Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Cooler nighttime temperatures and enhanced health and safety measures provide guests at Busch Gardens a more comfortable and safe summer escape with their favorite thrills.

End a Day Full of World-Class Coasters with a BOOM:

After coasting the day away on Florida’s best thrill rides, guests can watch the park light up in a whole NEW way with an exciting fireworks and laser finale each weekend.

In a physically distant setting, guests can enjoy a dazzling combination of lasers and fireworks with plenty of space to spread out on the Festival Field.

Indulge in Limited-Time Summer Flavors:

Park guests are invited to the biggest backyard BBQ in the neighborhood with a limited-time menu including frozen cocktails and delicious twists on summertime classics. From gourmet hot dogs with specialty toppings to a collection of desserts and drinks inspired by the iconic s’more, guests can grab their favorite dish on the way to the fireworks.

BBQ classics: Kung Pao ribs, pulled pork and brisket chop sandwiches

Kung Pao ribs, pulled pork and brisket chop sandwiches Loaded Mac & Cheese featuring your choice of beef short ribs or the park’s popular “Boujee” bacon from the Food & Wine Festival

featuring your choice of beef short ribs or the park’s popular “Boujee” bacon from the Food & Wine Festival Pick-Your-Pack Specialty Cupcakes: including Chocolate Oreo Explosion, Red Velvet Cheesecake, Spiced Apple Salted Caramel, Chocolate Chocolate Chip S’mores and FUN-Fetti Delight.

including Chocolate Oreo Explosion, Red Velvet Cheesecake, Spiced Apple Salted Caramel, Chocolate Chocolate Chip S’mores and FUN-Fetti Delight. Spicy Strawberry Jalapeño and Summer Lime Margaritas, assorted frozen cocktails and much more!

Expanded Health and Safety Measures: