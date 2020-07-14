Epic Ink to Publish “The Wakanda Files” Inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can soon dive deeper into the history and technology of their favorite characters with The Wakanda Files. The new book authored by Troy Benjamin (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Declassified) is a collection of data gathered by Shuri to help her improve the future not only for Wakanda, but for all people.

What’s Happening:

An in-world book from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Wakanda Files

Within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Wakanda has been on the forefront of what is technologically possible. Their ability to stay ahead of the rest of the world is second only to their ability to keep themselves hidden.

As the architect behind many of Wakanda’s great advancements, Shuri is constantly seeking ways to improve what has come before. To aid in her search, she researches the past for context, reference, and inspiration by compiling The Wakanda Files.

In a nod to Wakandan technology, the pages of the book have a printed layer of UV ink with content that is visible only under the accompanying Kimoyo bead–shaped UV light.

The Wakanda Files is written by Troy Benjamin and published by Epic Ink. It retails for $60 USD, will be available on September 29th, and can be pre-ordered now

About The Wakanda Files:

Organized into areas of study, including human enhancement, transportation, weapons, artificial intelligence, and more, The Wakanda Files trace the world's technological achievements from the era of Howard Stark and early Hydra studies to modern discoveries in quantum tunneling and nanotechnology.

Weaving together the stories, personalities, and technology that are the fabric of the MCU, The Wakanda Files offers insight into the enhancements, power, and technology behind Captain America, Thor, The Hulk, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Ant-Man, Wasp, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Stark Industries, Hydra, and much more.

