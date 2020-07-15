Disney Publishing Worldwide to Launch Melissa de la Cruz Studio with Author

Disney Publishing Worldwide and author Melissa de la Cruz are partnering to create a new studio. The Melissa de la Cruz studio will tap new and well known writers to create original content for various Disney platforms.

What’s Happening:

The Melissa de la Cruz Studio will work with “new and established” authors to create original content to be featured across multiple Disney platforms.

This news comes some 18 months after Disney+ won the production rights 29 Dates . The Gotham Group is set to produce the novel of the streaming service.

. The Gotham Group is set to produce the novel of the streaming service. de la Cruz is a bestselling author whose works include the Blue Bloods series and Isle of the Lost series which is based on Disney Channel The Descendants .

series and series which is based on . THR note that de la Cruz is also at work on a novelization of Disney+ High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

What They’re Saying:

Disney Hyperion & New Intellectual Property vice president and publisher Emily Meehan: “As an author within the Disney Publishing Worldwide family, we have seen firsthand how Melissa de la Cruz cultivates a story and develops content for multiple platforms and media. Her strong creative vision will inspire the next generation of best sellers and content creators for entertainment beyond the pages of a book.”

"As an author within the Disney Publishing Worldwide family, we have seen firsthand how Melissa de la Cruz cultivates a story and develops content for multiple platforms and media. Her strong creative vision will inspire the next generation of best sellers and content creators for entertainment beyond the pages of a book." Melissa de la Cruz: "Disney Publishing has been the home for many of my novels throughout the years and I am so thankful to continue the collaboration. I am beyond thrilled to forge a new journey with the team, full of even more incredible opportunities, nestled within The Walt Disney Company powerhouse. It is a dream come true."

