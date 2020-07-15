Disney Publishing Worldwide to Launch Melissa de la Cruz Studio with Author

Disney Publishing Worldwide and author Melissa de la Cruz are partnering to create a new studio. The Melissa de la Cruz studio will tap new and well known writers to create original content for various Disney platforms.
What’s Happening:
- The Hollywood Reporter is writing that Disney Publishing Worldwide is partnering with author Melissa de la Cruz to launch a brand new studio.
- The Melissa de la Cruz Studio will work with “new and established” authors to create original content to be featured across multiple Disney platforms.
- This news comes some 18 months after Disney+ won the production rights to de la Cruz’s romantic comedy 29 Dates. The Gotham Group is set to produce the novel of the streaming service.
- de la Cruz is a bestselling author whose works include the Blue Bloods series and Isle of the Lost series which is based on Disney Channel’s, The Descendants.
- THR note that de la Cruz is also at work on a novelization of Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
What They’re Saying:
- Disney Hyperion & New Intellectual Property vice president and publisher Emily Meehan: “As an author within the Disney Publishing Worldwide family, we have seen firsthand how Melissa de la Cruz cultivates a story and develops content for multiple platforms and media. Her strong creative vision will inspire the next generation of best sellers and content creators for entertainment beyond the pages of a book.”
- Melissa de la Cruz: “Disney Publishing has been the home for many of my novels throughout the years and I am so thankful to continue the collaboration. I am beyond thrilled to forge a new journey with the team, full of even more incredible opportunities, nestled within The Walt Disney Company powerhouse. It is a dream come true.”
More Melissa de la Cruz:
