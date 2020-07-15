Hulu Casts Star Wars Actress Kelly Marie Tran in New Anthology Series “Monsterland”

Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico in the Star Wars saga) has been cast in a new Hulu anthology series called Monsterland according to The Hollywood Reporter.
What’s Happening:
- Star Wars actress Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico) has joined the cast of a new Hulu anthology series called Monsterland.
- Monsterland is based on a collection of fantasy stories by Nathan Billingrud.
- The series is described as following downtrodden people willing to do anything to improve their situation in a land of fairytale creatures that include mermaids and monsters.
- Kelly Marie Tran will star as Lauren in an episode called "Iron River, MI" about a woman returning to her hometown for her wedding.
- Other cast members of the anthology series include Kaitlyn Dever, Taylor Schilling and Mike Colter.
- Monsterland is created, written and executive produced by Mary Laws and executive produced by Babak Anvari, Lucan Toh, Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle.
- The series is being produced by Annapurna Television for Hulu.