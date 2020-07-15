Hulu Casts Star Wars Actress Kelly Marie Tran in New Anthology Series “Monsterland”

Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico in the Star Wars saga) has been cast in a new Hulu anthology series called Monsterland according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

The series is described as following downtrodden people willing to do anything to improve their situation in a land of fairytale creatures that include mermaids and monsters.

Kelly Marie Tran will star as Lauren in an episode called "Iron River, MI" about a woman returning to her hometown for her wedding.

Other cast members of the anthology series include Kaitlyn Dever, Taylor Schilling and Mike Colter.

Monsterland is created, written and executive produced by Mary Laws and executive produced by Babak Anvari, Lucan Toh, Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle.

