Jim Cummings, Roger Allers to Participate in Upcoming Happily Ever After Hours Events for WDFM

The Walt Disney Family Museum has announced their next lineup of Happily Ever After Hours webinars for July 24-29 along with their late summer Virtual Studio and Pop-Up Studio sessions.

What’s happening:

The Walt Disney Family Museum is continuing their popular Happily Ever After Hours

Earlier today, they revealed two more guests to present upcoming sessions that will take place from July 24 and July 29.

Registration for these programs will be available starting today, Wednesday, July 15 via the brand new Virtual Programs ticketing page

A link to the webinar and instructions for joining will be sent via email the evening before the event.

Additionally, Virtual Studio and Pop-Up Studio sessions focusing on Animating and Hand Puppets have been announced as well. These programs will be offered July-September.

Missed a Happily Ever After Hours Event? Check out Alex’s recaps of each program

Upcoming Workshops

Voice Actor Jim Cummings

Academy Award-Nominated Director and Tony Award-Nominated Writer Roger Allers

Wed, Jul 29 | 5:30pm PT | Zoom Webinar | FREE | Sign-up Required

Join Academy Award-Nominated Director and Tony Award-Nominated Writer Roger Allers for behind-the-scenes stories from his career in animation, including: The Little Mermaid (1989) Beauty and the Beast (1991) The Lion King (1994) The Little Matchgirl (2006) Open Season (2006) The Prophet (2014)

