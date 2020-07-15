Jim Cummings, Roger Allers to Participate in Upcoming Happily Ever After Hours Events for WDFM

The Walt Disney Family Museum has announced their next lineup of Happily Ever After Hours webinars for July 24-29 along with their late summer Virtual Studio and Pop-Up Studio sessions.
What’s happening:
- The Walt Disney Family Museum is continuing their popular Happily Ever After Hours series via Zoom webinar while the Museum remains closed.
- Earlier today, they revealed two more guests to present upcoming sessions that will take place from July 24 and July 29.
- Registration for these programs will be available starting today, Wednesday, July 15 via the brand new Virtual Programs ticketing page.
- A link to the webinar and instructions for joining will be sent via email the evening before the event.
- Additionally, Virtual Studio and Pop-Up Studio sessions focusing on Animating and Hand Puppets have been announced as well. These programs will be offered July-September.
Upcoming Workshops
Voice Actor Jim Cummings
- Fri, Jul 24 | 5:30pm PT | Zoom Webinar | FREE | Sign-up Required
- Join Voice Actor Jim Cummings for behind-the-scenes stories from his television and film work on:
- The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1988-1991)
- A Goofy Movie (1995)
- Pocahontas (1995)
- Hercules (1997)
- Tarzan (1999)
- The Tigger Movie (2000)
- Piglet's Big Movie (2003)
- The Princess and the Frog (2009)
- Winnie the Pooh (2011)
- Christopher Robin (2018)
Academy Award-Nominated Director and Tony Award-Nominated Writer Roger Allers
- Wed, Jul 29 | 5:30pm PT | Zoom Webinar | FREE | Sign-up Required
- Join Academy Award-Nominated Director and Tony Award-Nominated Writer Roger Allers for behind-the-scenes stories from his career in animation, including:
- The Little Mermaid (1989)
- Beauty and the Beast (1991)
- The Lion King (1994)
- The Little Matchgirl (2006)
- Open Season (2006)
- The Prophet (2014)
Virtual Studio Series and Pop-up Studio
- The Walt Disney Family Museum’s Studio Series and Pop-up Studio workshops for the months of July, August, and September will be offered on a virtual platform. These workshops include:
- Studio Series | Animating an Art Block (Adult Session) | Sat, Jul 25
- Studio Series | Animating Self-Doubt (Adult and Youth Sessions) | Sat, Aug 15
- Studio Series | Animating Confidence (Adult and Youth Sessions) | Sat, Aug 29
- Studio Series | Animating a Hand Cramp (Adult and Youth Sessions) | Sat, Sep 12
- Pop-Up Studio | Hinged Paper Puppets | Sun, Sep 13
- Studio Series | Animating a Back Ache (Adult and Youth Sessions) | Sat, Sep 26