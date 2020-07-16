“Atlanta” Producer Hiro Murai’s Production Company, Super Frog, Inks First Look Deal With FX Networks

by | Jul 16, 2020 12:40 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Atlanta Director and Executive Producer Hiro Murai’s production company, Super Frog, has signed a first look deal with FX Productions, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

  • Hiro Murai, Director and Executive Producer of the hit FX series Atlanta, has signed a first look deal with FX Productions for his production company, Super Frog.
  • Murai and his producing partner Nate Matteson created Super Frog last year to develop feature films, television and alternative content and support and promote new filmmakers.
  • The new deal will cover programming for FX, as well as offers potential future opportunities with other divisions of Walt Disney Television. An original deal was signed in 2018, and this new deal is (at its roots) a renewal of that one.
  • Super Frog is already producing Man Alive for 20th Century Studios as well as features for Netflix and HBO MAX, and is already developing projects with Lakeith Stanfield, FKA Twigs, Calmetic, and Carlos Lopez Estrada (Blindspotting).
  • Murai executive produces Atlanta on FX, and has directed seven episodes for the show’s second season, with the series having been renewed for a third and fourth season.

What They’re Saying:

  • Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment: “Hiro Murai is one of the most innovative and talented directors in media today and his contributions to Atlanta have also showcased his ability to produce incredible stories. We are thrilled to renew our first-look deal with Hiro and include Nate Matteson and Super Frog under this new deal with FX Productions to develop new series based on their creative vision.”
  • Hiro Murai and Nate Matteson: “We are thrilled to continue our relationship with FX as we build our company. They’ve long been advocates of bold, artistic storytelling, and we look forward to making many new projects together.”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed