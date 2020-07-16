“Atlanta” Producer Hiro Murai’s Production Company, Super Frog, Inks First Look Deal With FX Networks

Atlanta Director and Executive Producer Hiro Murai’s production company, Super Frog, has signed a first look deal with FX Productions, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Murai and his producing partner Nate Matteson created Super Frog last year to develop feature films, television and alternative content and support and promote new filmmakers.

The new deal will cover programming for FX, as well as offers potential future opportunities with other divisions of Walt Disney Television. An original deal was signed in 2018, and this new deal is (at its roots) a renewal of that one.

Super Frog is already producing Man Alive for 20th Century Studios as well as features for Netflix and HBO MAX, and is already developing projects with Lakeith Stanfield, FKA Twigs, Calmetic, and Carlos Lopez Estrada ( Blindspotting).

Murai executive produces Atlanta on FX, and has directed seven episodes for the show's second season, with the series having been renewed for a third and fourth season.

