“Magic Camp” to Appear on Disney+ on August 14

Years after filming the live-action family comedy, Magic Camp, Disney is finally ready to reveal the movie to audiences. The film will make its way to Disney+ on August 14th and here’s hoping the spectacle impresses.

What’s Happening:

After greenlighting the project Magic Camp is finally going to be released.

is finally going to be released. Earlier today, Disney+ announced new episodes and movies joining the streamer in August. Magic Camp is among the new originals set to debut on August 14th, along with The One and Only Ivan

is among the new originals set to debut on August 14th, along with Magic Camp was expected to be a theatrical release when production first began, but by early 2018, it had vanished from the theatrical slate and was assumed headed to the streamer

was expected to be a theatrical release when production first began, but by early 2018, it had vanished from the theatrical slate and was assumed This isn’t the first time Disney’s big(er) budget films would get moved to the digital platform. Original plans for Noelle , Ivan, and Artemis Fowl all included a theatrical run, however would later be slated for Disney+— a move that worked in the favor of Noelle and Artemis .

and all included a theatrical run, however would later be slated for Disney+— a move that worked in the favor of and . Magic Camp stars Adam Devine and Jeffrey Tambor and will premiere on Disney+ on August 14th.

About Magic Camp:

“A group of misfit campers help a down-on-his-luck magician rediscover his love of magic in Disney’s Magic Camp, a heartwarming comedy about finding joy and confidence in self-acceptance.”

Magic Camp stars:

Adam DeVine as Andy Tuckerman

Jeffrey Tambor as Roy Preston

Gillian Jacobs as Christina Darkwood

Nathaniel McIntyre as Theo

Cole Sand as Nathan

Josie Totah as Judd

Aldis Hodge as Devin

Rochelle Aytes as Zoe

Desmond Chiam as Xerxes

Isabella Crovetti as Ruth

Izabella Alvarez as Vera

Hayden Crawford as Vic

Bianca Grava as Janelle

Lonnie Chavis as Cameron

Chauntal Lewis as Maid of Honor

Rosalind Chao as Lorraine