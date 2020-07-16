“Magic Camp” to Appear on Disney+ on August 14

Years after filming the live-action family comedy, Magic Camp, Disney is finally ready to reveal the movie to audiences. The film will make its way to Disney+ on August 14th and here’s hoping the spectacle impresses.
What’s Happening:
- After greenlighting the project and announcing some of the cast back in 2016, Disney’s Magic Camp is finally going to be released.
- Earlier today, Disney+ announced new episodes and movies joining the streamer in August. Magic Camp is among the new originals set to debut on August 14th, along with The One and Only Ivan.
- Magic Camp was expected to be a theatrical release when production first began, but by early 2018, it had vanished from the theatrical slate and was assumed headed to the streamer.
- This isn’t the first time Disney’s big(er) budget films would get moved to the digital platform. Original plans for Noelle, Ivan, and Artemis Fowl all included a theatrical run, however would later be slated for Disney+— a move that worked in the favor of Noelle and Artemis.
- Magic Camp stars Adam Devine and Jeffrey Tambor and will premiere on Disney+ on August 14th.
About Magic Camp:
- “A group of misfit campers help a down-on-his-luck magician rediscover his love of magic in Disney’s Magic Camp, a heartwarming comedy about finding joy and confidence in self-acceptance.”
Magic Camp stars:
- Adam DeVine as Andy Tuckerman
- Jeffrey Tambor as Roy Preston
- Gillian Jacobs as Christina Darkwood
- Nathaniel McIntyre as Theo
- Cole Sand as Nathan
- Josie Totah as Judd
- Aldis Hodge as Devin
- Rochelle Aytes as Zoe
- Desmond Chiam as Xerxes
- Isabella Crovetti as Ruth
- Izabella Alvarez as Vera
- Hayden Crawford as Vic
- Bianca Grava as Janelle
- Lonnie Chavis as Cameron
- Chauntal Lewis as Maid of Honor
- Rosalind Chao as Lorraine