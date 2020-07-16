Ty Burrell Launches New Production Company, Signs First Look Deal with 20th Century Fox TV

Ty Burrell’s has launched a new production company, Desert Whale Productions, and has already inked a 2-year first look deal with 20th Century Fox TV, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Ty Burrell, widely known for his performance in the role of Phil Dunphy on ABC’s Modern Family , which recently concluded its 11-season run on the network, has created a new production company, Desert Whale Productions.

Desert Whale has already signed a 2-year first look deal with 20th Century Fox TV.

Staying in business with the studios behind Modern Family ( 20th Century Fox TV and ABC), the new production company has already sold their first project under the deal, a new comedy series for ABC tentatively titled Yours, Mine, and Paul’s.

The new series focuses on a woman named Lauren who agrees to be the surrogate for her best friend Paul and his husband Xander, even though Lauren and Xander hate each other, and spoiler alert: Paul dies in the cold open of the series.

Burrell is most recognizable for his role as Phil Dunphy in ABC’s Modern Family, which earned him two Emmys, a SAG Award and a Critics’ Choice Television Award, among other accolades. He is currently the voice of Jack on Fox’s animated comedy Duncanville, which was recently renewed for a second season.

What They’re Saying: