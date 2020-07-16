Ty Burrell Launches New Production Company, Signs First Look Deal with 20th Century Fox TV

by | Jul 16, 2020 1:52 PM Pacific Time

Ty Burrell’s has launched a new production company, Desert Whale Productions, and has already inked a 2-year first look deal with 20th Century Fox TV, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

  • Ty Burrell, widely known for his performance in the role of Phil Dunphy on ABC’s Modern Family, which recently concluded its 11-season run on the network, has created a new production company, Desert Whale Productions.
  • Desert Whale has already signed a 2-year first look deal with 20th Century Fox TV.
  • Staying in business with the studios behind Modern Family (20th Century Fox TV and ABC), the new production company has already sold their first project under the deal, a new comedy series for ABC tentatively titled Yours, Mine, and Paul’s.
  • The new series focuses on a woman named Lauren who agrees to be the surrogate for her best friend Paul and his husband Xander, even though Lauren and Xander hate each other, and spoiler alert: Paul dies in the cold open of the series.
  • Burrell is most recognizable for his role as Phil Dunphy in ABC’s Modern Family, which earned him two Emmys, a SAG Award and a Critics’ Choice Television Award, among other accolades. He is currently the voice of Jack on Fox’s animated comedy Duncanville, which was recently renewed for a second season.

What They’re Saying:

  • 20th TV President Carolyn Cassidy: “While Modern Family recently came to an end after 11 incredible seasons, we are so happy that our relationship with Ty continues through this new deal. Yours, Mine and Paul’s proves his considerable talents extend well beyond performing to developing and producing as well. He brought us this fantastic script from a promising young writer he identified, and ABC loved it as much we did. So the great news is Ty is staying in the 20th ‘family’ on this and hopefully many more projects to come.”
  • Ty Burrell: “Thank you so much to Peter, Dana, Craig, Karey, Carolyn, Cheryl and too many more great executives to mention in this quote. I’m thrilled to continue working with the good people who, for 11 years, paid me to make a fool out of myself as Phil Dunphy. Now I’ll finally have the opportunity to do it on my own.”
 
 
