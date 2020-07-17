Laughing Place Disneyland 65th Birthday Celebration

In celebration of Disneyland’s 65th Anniversary, the Laughing Place team will be hosting a 7-hour live stream event! Join us from 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT for a day packed with classic Disneyland fun. Below is our schedule of live events. We hope to see you there!

5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT: Disneyland 65th Birthday Event Kick-Off with Laughing Place founders Doobie and Rebekah..

5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT: Disney+ Watch-A-Long: “A Pre-Opening Report from Disneyland” with Alex and Tony.

6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT: Disney Parks Talk Live! with Doobie, Mike, Jeremiah, and Shelly.

7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT: A Sneak Preview of Dave Bossert’s Upcoming Book 3D Disneyland: Like You’ve Never Seen it Before with Benji, Alex and special guest Dave Bossert.

8:15 pm ET/5:15 pm PT: Author Cole Horton & A Traveler's Guide to Batuu .

. 8:45 pm ET/5:45 pm PT: Disneyland’s Top 65 Attractions of All Time (According to Us).

9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT: Laughing Place Podcast Live with Doobie, Rebekah, Benji, Kyle, and Alex.

10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT: Disney Trivia Live! With Doobie and Giddeon.

11:00 pm ET/8:00 pm PT: LAPS

11:15 pm ET/8:15 pm PT: LAPS Live Q&A with Director Mike Celestino and Star Jon Hale.

11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT: Now It's Time to Say Goodbye.

Click here to join us for this special live event!