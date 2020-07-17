New Mickey Mouse Mozzarella Shapes Hitting Freezer Aisles from Farm Rich

Disney fans can add a new frozen snack from Farm Rich to their cart on their next grocery shopping trip with the Mickey Mouse & Friends Mozzarella Shapes!
What’s Happening:
- Disney fans can pick up the brand-new Mickey Mouse & Friends Mozzarella Shapes from Farm Rich on their next grocery shopping trip.
- These frozen snacks include two shapes, Mickey Mouse’s iconic silhouette and Minnie Mouse’s signature bow.
- You’ll find these delicious Disney snacks in freezer sections at major grocery retailers including Publix, Kroger, Meijer, Albertsons/Safeway, Giant Eagle, C&S, Wegmans, Weis. and Amazon Fresh.
- The Disney Mickey Mouse & Friends Mozzarella Shapes qualifies for the “Disney Check” as it meets Disney’s Nutrition Guidelines.
- Each serving of the new snack includes:
- 100 percent real mozzarella cheese
- A whole grain rich coating
- 25 percent daily calcium
- Good source of protein at 13 grams of protein per serving
- The price point for the Mickey & Friends Mozzarella Shapes will be around $6.99.
- Pixar fans can also look for Farm Rich’s first Disney partnership, the Toy Story 4 Mozzarella Shapes with characters from the film.