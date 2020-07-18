Hasbro Releases New Walmart-Exclusive “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” Figures

The final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars wrapped up a few months ago on Disney+. Now, Walmart has some exclusive new Star Wars The Black Series figures from Hasbro based on the final season of the hit animated series.
- Hasbro has released four new Star Wars The Black Series figures based on the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.
- All four of these new figures can be found exclusively at Walmart.
Ahsoka Tano 6-Inch Star Wars: The Clone Wars Figure
- Ahsoka Tano, a Togruta female, was the Padawan learner to Anakin Skywalker and a hero of the Clone Wars. Alongside Anakin, she grew from headstrong student into a mature leader.
- The 6-inch-scale Black Series figure is detailed to look like the Ahsoka Tano character from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation.
- Includes: figure and 2 accessories.
Mandalorian Super Commando 6-In Star Wars: The Clone Wars Figure
- Darth Maul’s Mandalorians modified their armor to reflect allegiance to the Dark Lord. These super commandos wore red and black, and some even fashioned horns atop their helmet.
- The 6-inch-scale Black Series figure is detailed to look like the Mandalorian Super Commando character from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation.
- Includes: figure and 2 accessories.
Mandalorian Loyalist 6-Inch Star Wars: The Clone Wars Figure
- When Darth Maul betrayed and defeated Pre Vizsla, Death Watch splintered into two groups. Those who wanted to embrace Mandalore’s warrior heritage remained loyal to Maul.
- The 6-inch-scale Black Series figure is detailed to look like the Mandalorian Loyalist character from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation.
- Includes: figure and 2 accessories.
332ND Ahsoka’s Clone Trooper Toy 6-Inch Star Wars: The Clone Wars Figure
- During the Clone Wars, a division of the 501st Clone Troopers pledged their loyalty to Ahsoka Tano, demonstrating this with their repainted helmets.
- The 6-inch-scale Black Series figure is detailed to look like the 332ND Ahsoka’s Clone Trooper character from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation.
- Includes: figure and 2 accessories.