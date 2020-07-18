Hasbro Releases New Walmart-Exclusive “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” Figures

The final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars wrapped up a few months ago on Disney+. Now, Walmart has some exclusive new Star Wars The Black Series figures from Hasbro based on the final season of the hit animated series.

Hasbro has released four new Star Wars The Black Series figures based on the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars .

. All four of these new figures can be found exclusively at Walmart.

Ahsoka Tano, a Togruta female, was the Padawan learner to Anakin Skywalker and a hero of the Clone Wars. Alongside Anakin, she grew from headstrong student into a mature leader.

Kids and collectors alike can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with figures from Star Wars The Black Series!

With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love.

The 6-inch-scale Black Series figure is detailed to look like the Ahsoka Tano character from Star Wars: The Clone Wars , featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation.

, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Includes: figure and 2 accessories.

Darth Maul’s Mandalorians modified their armor to reflect allegiance to the Dark Lord. These super commandos wore red and black, and some even fashioned horns atop their helmet.

The 6-inch-scale Black Series figure is detailed to look like the Mandalorian Super Commando character from Star Wars: The Clone Wars , featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation.

, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Includes: figure and 2 accessories.

When Darth Maul betrayed and defeated Pre Vizsla, Death Watch splintered into two groups. Those who wanted to embrace Mandalore’s warrior heritage remained loyal to Maul.

The 6-inch-scale Black Series figure is detailed to look like the Mandalorian Loyalist character from Star Wars: The Clone Wars , featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation.

, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Includes: figure and 2 accessories.