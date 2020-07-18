Hasbro Releases New Walmart-Exclusive “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” Figures

by | Jul 18, 2020 3:48 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

The final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars wrapped up a few months ago on Disney+. Now, Walmart has some exclusive new Star Wars The Black Series figures from Hasbro based on the final season of the hit animated series.

  • Hasbro has released four new Star Wars The Black Series figures based on the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.
  • All four of these new figures can be found exclusively at Walmart.

Ahsoka Tano 6-Inch Star Wars: The Clone Wars Figure

  • Ahsoka Tano, a Togruta female, was the Padawan learner to Anakin Skywalker and a hero of the Clone Wars. Alongside Anakin, she grew from headstrong student into a mature leader.
  • Kids and collectors alike can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with figures from Star Wars The Black Series!
  • With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love.
  • The 6-inch-scale Black Series figure is detailed to look like the Ahsoka Tano character from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation.
  • Includes: figure and 2 accessories.

Mandalorian Super Commando 6-In Star Wars: The Clone Wars Figure

  • Darth Maul’s Mandalorians modified their armor to reflect allegiance to the Dark Lord. These super commandos wore red and black, and some even fashioned horns atop their helmet.
  • The 6-inch-scale Black Series figure is detailed to look like the Mandalorian Super Commando character from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation.
  • Includes: figure and 2 accessories.

Mandalorian Loyalist 6-Inch Star Wars: The Clone Wars Figure

  • When Darth Maul betrayed and defeated Pre Vizsla, Death Watch splintered into two groups. Those who wanted to embrace Mandalore’s warrior heritage remained loyal to Maul.
  • The 6-inch-scale Black Series figure is detailed to look like the Mandalorian Loyalist character from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation.
  • Includes: figure and 2 accessories.

332ND Ahsoka’s Clone Trooper Toy 6-Inch Star Wars: The Clone Wars Figure

  • During the Clone Wars, a division of the 501st Clone Troopers pledged their loyalty to Ahsoka Tano, demonstrating this with their repainted helmets.
  • The 6-inch-scale Black Series figure is detailed to look like the 332ND Ahsoka’s Clone Trooper character from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation.
  • Includes: figure and 2 accessories.
 
 
