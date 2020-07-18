Spider-Man Lanyard and Pin Set Available for Pre-Order on Entertainment Earth

With San Diego Comic-Con not happening, at least not in the physical sense, this year, several exclusive items are now available elsewhere. For Example, this Spider-Man lanyard and pin set is available now for pre-order on Entertainment Earth.
Classic Spider-Man & Venom Lanyard with Enamel Pins – 4 pc Set
- Retail: $19.99
- Only 600 pcs
- This special lanyard and pins set captures the classic magic of the retro Amazing Spider-Man comic books
- Includes: One lanyard, and three action-packed Spider-Man/Venom enamel pins
- Get this amazing set for you and your friends for a web-slinging good time!
- Available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth.
- Orders will ship in August.