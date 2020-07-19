Walt Disney World Celebrates Animal Care Experts Ahead of Nat Geo Series “The Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom” Premiere This Fall on Disney+

Our friends at Walt Disney World are celebrating the animal experts that take care of all the live creatures that call Disney’s Animal Kingdom and EPCOT home as they prepare for the debut of a brand new behind-the-scenes National Geographic series coming to Disney+.

What’s Happening:

Each year, together with their colleagues at zoos and aquariums around the world, Disney celebrates the work of animal care experts who spend their lives caring for wildlife and wild places. This week, they are celebrating the efforts of our incredible team of animal keepers, aquarists and water scientists, ranch hands, all of their veterinary team members and scientists, nutritionists, behaviorists and leaders.

These cast members hail from all over the world and bring a range of different skills and talents together to care for the thousands of animals who call the parks and resorts home. They’re very dedicated to the animals that they care for and are also some of the most passionate conservationists to be found.

The company’s passion for animals and conservation dates back to Walt Disney himself, who created the True-Life Adventures film series to take audiences into the lives of animals that they may never see personally, and they carry on that legacy and continue to share the importance of living in harmony with nature and working to protect the wondrous animals on our planet.

Caring for animals is a 24/7, 365 days a year responsibility, and the teams work diligently to keep the well-being of each animal their number one priority.

Ever wonder what it takes to prepare a diet for an elephant? Or train a tiger to participate in its own healthcare? Soon, you’ll get a peek behind-the-scenes as the stories of these animal care experts and the animals they care for come to life in The Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, streaming this fall on Disney+.

