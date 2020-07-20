“Pose” Co-Creator Steven Canals Signs Deal with FX for Limited Series “81 Words”

Pose co-creator Steven Canals is writing and producing a new limited series for FX called 81 Words according to The Hollywood Reporter.
What’s Happening:
- Pose co-creator Steven Canals is developing a new limited series for FX called 81 Words.
- The series tells the story of Frank Kameny and Barbara Gittings, two psychologists who fought to change the American Psychiatric Association’s definition of homosexuality.
- Official logline: "Until 1974, the medical establishment considered gay people sexually deviant and diagnosed them as mentally ill. 81 Words tells the true story of gay activists Frank Kameny and Barbara Gittings, who risked their career and reputation to conspire with the GAYPA — a clandestine group of closeted psychiatrists — and challenge the American Psychiatric Association’s definition of homosexuality."
- The script for 81 Words is based on Alix Spiegel's award-winning This American Life episode "81 Words."
- Steven Canals is writing and executive producing the series through his Story Ave Productions.
- 81 Words is being developed by Disney-owned 20th Century Fox TV for FX Networks.