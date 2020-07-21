Minnie Mouse has a brand new voice! Kaitlyn Robrock can now be heard as the beloved Minnie in new episodes of Disney Junior’s Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures.
What’s Happening:
- Actress Kaitlyn Robrock has been cast as the new voice of Minnie Mouse.
- Her debut as the Minnie can be heard in the most recent episode of Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures, “Mickey's Roommate/Minnie's Bow-Tel.”
- Robrock replaces the late Russi Taylor who voiced the iconic mouse since 1986 bringin the character to life in numerous productions including video games, animated series and specials, and Walt Disney World’s Runaway Railway attraction.
- Aside from Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures, Robrock’s other credits include:
- Amphibia
- Doc McStuffins
- ThunderCats Roar
- Mr. Pickles
- At this time, Disney hasn’t announced any new projects that will feature Robrock as Minnie, but fans can catch her in the role in upcoming episodes of Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures on Disney Junior.
