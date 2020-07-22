Florida Residents Can Play for as Low as $49 per Day with New Disney Magic Flex Ticket Offer

Florida Residents can take advantage of a new offer for Disney Magic Flex Tickets at Walt Disney World. For a limited time, Disney is offering promotional pricing that will allow guests to purchase Magic Flex Tickets for as low as $49 per day.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World is offering Florida Residents limited time savings on Magic Flex Tickets. Tickets are available for purchase and can be used on most dates now through December 18, 2020.

Speciality pricing applies to 2, 3, or 4 day Florida Resident Disney Magic Flex Tickets which are valid at one theme park per day.

Guests can use the flexible tickets at any one of the 4 theme parks on non-consecutive days throughout the offer period (subject to availability).

Florida Resident Disney Magic Flex Tickets and Pricing

Duration Price (Excludes Tax) Valid for Use 2-Day Ticket $ 130. 00 USD per ticket ($65 per day) July 22, 2020 – September 30, 2020 3-Day Ticket $ 174.00 USD per ticket ($58 per day) July 22, 2020 – November 20, 2020 November 29, 2020 – December 18, 2020 4-Day Ticket $ 195. 00 USD per ticket ($49 per day) July 22, 2020 – November 20, 2020 November 29, 2020 – December 18, 2020

Good to Know:

Both a theme park reservation via the Disney Park Pass system

Reservations are limited and subject to availability. View the park reservation availability calendar.

Tickets are nonrefundable, nontransferable and exclude activities/events separately priced.

Please note, guests wanting to take advantage of this offer must have a Florida billing address and be able to show proof for Florida residency at park entrance.