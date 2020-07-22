Pre-Registration Opens for Disney Wonderful Worlds Match-3 Mobile App

Disney and Ludia Inc have announced a brand new mobile game called Disney Wonderful Worlds. The match-3 game follows a storyline and allows guests to create their own Disney park! The app is available for pre-registration and will launch in early 2021.
What’s Happening:
- Fans looking for a Disney-themed mobile app to keep them entertained will be delighted to learn that Ludia Inc, a Fremantle company, and Disney have announced the development of Disney Wonderful Worlds.
- This fun for all ages app will debut soon and is available now for pre-registration.
- Disney Wonderful Worlds is a match-3 decoration builder game, set to launch globally on the App Store and Google Play early next year.
- Players will experience a unique ‘Wish Upon A Star’ storyline while building and customizing their very own Disney Park.
How the Game Works:
- In Disney Wonderful Worlds, players will immerse themselves in a colorful Disney Park waiting to be built. By completing fun and challenging Match-3 puzzles with the help of Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse and friends, players will be able to earn classic Disney Parks attractions, and relive iconic Disney Parks moments.
- No one park will look alike, with each wonderful world being as unique as the players themselves!
Pre-Registration Bonus:
- Starting today, fans who pre-register will receive a series of exclusive gifts and a unique Minnie Mouse decoration to adorn their park at launch.
- Stay up to date by following Disney Wonderful Worlds on:
- Pre-register at DisneyWonderfulWorlds.com.
What they’re saying:
- Alexandre Thabet, CEO of Ludia: “We’re thrilled to bring the magic of Disney Parks to players everywhere in our newest title, Disney Wonderful Worlds. Our team has been working closely with Disney and Pixar Games to capture the enchantment of Disney Parks attractions and beloved Disney and Pixar characters in this exciting new puzzle game.”
- Luigi Priore, VP, Disney and Pixar Games: “We’re proud to be working with Ludia to deliver a new Match-3 game for Disney fans around the world. Disney Wonderful Worlds will give players the chance to “Wish Upon a Star” and build beloved lands which have delighted millions of guests over the years.”