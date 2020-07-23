With [email protected] in full swing today, Marvel shared a panel focused on their new online series Marvel’s Storyboards. Here’s a look at what we learned from this panel.

Today’s Marvel’s Storyboards panel was a discussion between Marvel VP of content Stephen Wacker and Marvel executive VP, creative director Joe Quesada, who hosts the new web series.

Quesada shared an inside look at the new docu-series including some clips from the series itself.

The panel featured clips from Quesada’s experiences with all of the guests from the show’s first season, which includes: Bobby Lopez (EGOT winning songwriter, Frozen, Avenue Q ), Johnny Weir (former Olympic figure skater), Christian Borle ( Something Rotten , Smash ), Margaret Stohl ( Life of Captain Marvel ) Natalia Cordova-Buckley ( Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. )

In discussing his time with Bobby Lopez (EGOT winning songwriter, Frozen, Avenue Q), Quesada revealed that they actually wrote a song together about fans dressed like characters on the street.

Quesada also talks about his experience with Hugh Jackman in the first episode of the series.

That first episode was also released today and is available ot watch now:

The first episode takes a dive into Jackman’s origin story and explores how he became the character we know and love.

Wacker also shared a look at the lineup of guests who will be feature on season two of Marvel’s Storyboards , including: Sasheer Zamata ( SNL ) Ed Viesturs (high-altitude mountaineer) Nelson Figueroa (former MLB pitcher for the New York Mets) Gillian Jacobs ( Community, Love ) Samhita Mukhopadhyay (Executive Editor, Teen Vogue) Taboo (Black Eyed Peas)

, including: Quesada shared a peek at his experience with Viesturs as the two of them hiked up a snow-covered mountain while discussing Marvel Comics.

You can watch the complete [email protected] Marvel’s Storyboards panel here: