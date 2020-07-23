With [email protected] in full swing today, Marvel shared a panel focused on their new online series Marvel’s Storyboards. Here’s a look at what we learned from this panel.
- Today’s Marvel’s Storyboards panel was a discussion between Marvel VP of content Stephen Wacker and Marvel executive VP, creative director Joe Quesada, who hosts the new web series.
- Quesada shared an inside look at the new docu-series including some clips from the series itself.
- The panel featured clips from Quesada’s experiences with all of the guests from the show’s first season, which includes:
- Bobby Lopez (EGOT winning songwriter, Frozen, Avenue Q),
- Johnny Weir (former Olympic figure skater),
- Christian Borle (Something Rotten, Smash),
- Margaret Stohl (Life of Captain Marvel)
- Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.)
- In discussing his time with Bobby Lopez (EGOT winning songwriter, Frozen, Avenue Q), Quesada revealed that they actually wrote a song together about fans dressed like characters on the street.
- Quesada also talks about his experience with Hugh Jackman in the first episode of the series.
- That first episode was also released today and is available ot watch now:
- The first episode takes a dive into Jackman’s origin story and explores how he became the character we know and love.
- Wacker also shared a look at the lineup of guests who will be feature on season two of Marvel’s Storyboards, including:
- Sasheer Zamata (SNL)
- Ed Viesturs (high-altitude mountaineer)
- Nelson Figueroa (former MLB pitcher for the New York Mets)
- Gillian Jacobs (Community, Love)
- Samhita Mukhopadhyay (Executive Editor, Teen Vogue)
- Taboo (Black Eyed Peas)
- Quesada shared a peek at his experience with Viesturs as the two of them hiked up a snow-covered mountain while discussing Marvel Comics.
- You can watch the complete [email protected] Marvel’s Storyboards panel here:
- Be sure to check back for more coverage from [email protected].