Disney Cruise Line Fall 2021 Itineraries On Sale July 27

Disney Cruise Line will return to some of their favorite destinations in fall 2021 including the Bahamas and Canada. The new itineraries will go on sale later this week with Castaway Club members receiving early access.

What’s Happening:

Disney Cruise Line has announced their fall 2021 destinations which will go on sale starting July 27th.

Next year guests can enjoy magical sailings as the Disney Cruise Line returns to favorite destinations including: The Caribbean The Bahamas Mexico Bermuda Canada

Throughout the season, families will enjoy itineraries featuring Halloween on the High Seas and Very Merrytime Cruises across the entire fleet.

Stress Less:

Our friends at Mouse Fan Travel

When to Book:

For Guests who are Disney Cruise Line Castaway Club Members, Disney Vacation Club Members and/or Adventures by Disney Adventure Insiders early booking windows are available: July 27: Platinum Castaway Club Members & Golden Oak July 28: Gold Castaway Club Members July 29: Silver Castaway Club Members, Disney Vacation Club Members & Adventures by Disney Adventure Insiders

Bookings for all other guests open on July 30, 2020.