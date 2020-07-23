ESPN to Televise Seven of Eight First Round Series in Newly Expanded 2020 MLB Postseason

ESPN today, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, announced it will exclusively televise seven of the eight new first round series as part of the expanded 2020 MLB Postseason.

As a result of the new format, 14-21 first round games, including all four National League series, will air exclusively on ESPN platforms across a four-day period from Tuesday, September 29, through Friday, October 2.

The announcement was made by the Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. and ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro.

The new expansion to the MLB postseason sees the usual 10-team format stretched out to include a total of 16 teams, with 8 teams from each league reaching the playoffs.

ESPN will also have the exclusive rights to 2020 first round MLB games on national radio and Spanish-language domestic television as well as rights on International television.

ESPN opened its 31st consecutive season of MLB coverage on today with an exclusive MLB Opening Night telecast presented by John Deere doubleheader.

The defending World Series Champion Washington Nationals host the New York Yankees, followed by the San Francisco Giants at the Los Angeles Dodgers game at 10 PM ET.

What they’re saying: