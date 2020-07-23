Former NBA Stars Discuss League’s Restart at Walt Disney World

With the NBA getting ready to continue its season next week at Walt Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, analysts and former NBA stars Paul Pierce and Jalen Rose discussed the restart during a media call today.

The NBA season will resume with games starting on Thursday, July 30 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Pierce and Rose did not get into the idea of Walt Disney World as the host site for the NBA, but they were asked about how their coverage and analysis will be affected by not being able to be on the court with the players.

“Most of the time we do it from studio anyway until the Playoffs,” Pierce said. “This is still familiar territory for us, being able to sit down with a lot of monitors, analyze and watch the games. It’s just different doing it from our homes. In some cases, Jalen will be in the studio a little more than me. This is nothing new for me or Jalen.”

Pierce did go on to mention that it can become a little different as the season progresses. “Unless it continues this way in the Playoffs, the Finals, that is what I will miss most, if we don’t have the opportunity to be in that situation,” he said.

