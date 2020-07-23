With [email protected] in full swing today, Marvel shared a panel focusing on their Marvel HQ YouTube channel. This panel didn’t really include any news regarding what they have coming up, but it did feature some fun segments, like “Marvel Draw: Venom.”

The “panel” was hosted by Langston Belton, who first introduce the “Marvel Draw: Venom” segment.

During this roughly 16-minute segment, Brian Crosby teaches Marvel fans how to draw the popular baddie.

Next, we got a behind-the-scenes look at Marvel's Spider-Man: Maximum Venom, in an interview with Felicia Day, who voices Mary Jane Watson in the animated series.

Next, Belton introduced a special read-along of the comic “Super Hero Adventure: Spider Sense of Adventure.”

The comic was read by actor/comedian Roy Wood Jr. and featured a team-up between Spider-Man and Ghost Spider.

Finally, we got a time-lapse of a build of the Spider Mech vs. Venom LEGO set, staging a classic battle between the longtime foes.

You can watch the full Marvel HQ [email protected] “panel” here: