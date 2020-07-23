Marvel Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video on Latest ‘Ship from “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

Last night’s episode of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was very eventful and loaded with huge moments. One of those moments saw an exciting new relationship potentially bloom. Marvel shared a behind-the-scenes video taking a closer look at that ‘ship.

SPOILERS if you have not seen this week’s episode of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

The latest episode of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. , “As I Have Always Been,” saw the start of a relationship between Daisy and Sousa, or “Dousie” as actor Enver Gjokaj calls them.

, “As I Have Always Been,” saw the start of a relationship between Daisy and Sousa, or “Dousie” as actor Enver Gjokaj calls them. The show has had no shortage of romantic relationships – Coulson and May, Fitz and Simmons – and now it looks like it has a new one.

“There has to be someone who balances her out and is powerful in their own way,” said Chloe Bennet, who plays Daisy. “It was never going to make sense if it was another superhero, it had to be someone who is completely the opposite. He is so analog and old school, and she’s literally like a computer nerd hacker.”

“There's a surprising connection between Daniel and Daisy,” Gjokaj told Marvel. “I say ‘surprising’ because it comes as a shock, I think, to both of them, that she would be kind of able to form a connection with somebody who is so old school and so straight-laced, and that Daniel would have these protected feelings and possibly interests in Daisy because she does not seem like an obvious fit. It was a really fun dynamic to play, was the camaraderie at first between Daniel and Daisy, and then later what shocks them both by turning into more than just camaraderie.”