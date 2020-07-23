Taraji P. Henson First Look Deal with 20th Century Fox TV Includes Possible “Empire” Spinoff

Long live Cookie Lyon. Taraji P. Henson is hoping to see the iconic character get her own show and those dreams just may come true. Henson and her production company, TPH Entertainment, have signed a first look deal with 20th Century Fox TV that among other projects includes a potential Empire spinoff.

Deadline reports Henson is developing an Empire spinoff series focusing on family matriarch Cookie, as part of a new first look deal with 20th Century Fox TV.

Beyond the Empire spinoff, Henson's deal also includes other projects for multiple platforms.

Henson recently formed her own production company TPH Entertainment which will be run by Christine Conley formerly of Working Title.

Everything is still in early development phases but plans for the Cookie series have Empire alum Danny Strong on board to write and executive produce along with Stacy Littlejohn, and Yolonda Lawrence. The trio will also serve as co-showrunners.

alum Danny Strong on board to write and executive produce along with Stacy Littlejohn, and Yolonda Lawrence. The trio will also serve as co-showrunners. Sanaa Hamri is attached to direct.

Henson, Lee Daniels, Brian Grazer and Samie Falvey will also executive produce should the series get a pilot order.

