Alan Menken Performing a Concert Fundraiser for The Walt Disney Family Museum on August 6th

by | Jul 24, 2020 2:43 PM Pacific Time

The Walt Disney Family Museum just announced a special virtual fundraising event on August 6th, An Evening with Alan Menken with special guest Lin-Manuel Miranda.

What’s Happening:

  • The Walt Disney Family Museum is hosting a virtual fundraising event celebrating the career of Disney Legend Alan Menken.
  • An Evening with Alan Menken will take place on Thursday, August 6th, with two components to the event.
    • At 5:00 pm PT, fans can pay to attend “Up Close and Personal with Alan Menken” along with music producer Chris Montan as they discuss Menken’s career milestones and achievements. Tickets start at $200 for this virtual fundraising event.
    • At 5:30 pm PT, Alan Menken will perform a free concert that anyone can view, which includes opportunities to make donations to The Walt Disney Family Museum's education programs.
  • Songs during the concert will include “Under the Sea,” “A Whole New World,” and “Be Our Guest.”
  • During the live performance, Menken will be joined by his friend and acclaimed composer and actor, Lin-Manuel Miranda, with whom he is currently writing new music for a live-action reimagining of The Little Mermaid.
  • “Event proceeds support The Walt Disney Family Museum's education programs, which provide arts and animation instruction to the next generation of creative talent. The proceeds will also support the museum's initiatives to provide educational opportunities to the Bay Area’s underserved young people, including its newest initiative, the At-Promise Youth Animation Academy, an intensive animation-focused jobs-training program for local high school students experiencing economic and social displacement.”
  • To purchase tickets for the Up Close and Personal with Alan Menken VIP chat and to register for Menken’s free virtual performance, please visit waltdisney.org/menken.
 
 
