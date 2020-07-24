Marvel Heroes Become Classic Marvel Horror Characters in Cover Variants This October

As part of a long, proud history of horror themed comics, Marvel is taking classic hero characters and transforming them into classic Marvel horror characters this October!

What’s Happening:

From Werewolf by Night to Tomb of Dracula , Marvel has a proud history of horror themed comics and this October, these classic terrifying tales will be honored in a series of Horror Variant covers! Prepare to see your favorite Marvel characters like you’ve never seen them before as the X-Men, the Avengers, Spider-Man, and more live out nightmarish fantasies just in time for Halloween. Paying homage to the classic Marvel horror comics of yesterday, the industry’s top artists including Russell Dauterman, Mike Del Mundo, and Leinil Francis Yu, have reimagined Marvel’s heroes in delightfully creepy visions. See what happens when you cross Iron Man with the swamp monster, Man-Thing, or check out Black Widow staking out her prey as a creature of the night—all this and more when these chilling covers hit comic stores this October!

Here we have a full list of October's Horror Variant covers and be on the lookout for more of these devilish cover reveals coming out soon! AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 50 SPIDER-MAN VAMPIRE HUNTER Horror Variant Cover by AARON KUDER with colors by JORDIE BELLAIRE AVENGERS 37 WHERE AVENGERS DWELL Horror Variant Cover by JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ BLACK WIDOW 2 TOMB OF BLACK WIDOW Horror Variant Cover by JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY CAPTAIN AMERICA 24 CAP WOLF Horror Variant Cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO CAPTAIN MARVEL 22 CAPTAIN MARVEL UNLEASHED Horror Variant Cover by TAURIN CLARKE IMMORTAL HULK 38 DEL MUNDO LIVING HULK Horror Variant Cover by MIKE DEL MUNDO IRON MAN 2 IRON MAN-THING Horror Variant Cover by MATTIA DE IULIS MARAUDERS 13 HELL'S STORM Horror Variant Cover by KHARY RANDOLPH SPIDER-WOMAN 5 SPIDER-WOMAN BY NIGHT Horror Variant Cover by PATRICK GLEASON THOR 8 FRANKENSTEIN'S THOR Horror Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU with colors by SUNNY GHO X-MEN 13 LEGION OF X-MONSTERS Horror Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN


