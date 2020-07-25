Disney Releases Collection of Holiday Merchandise in Celebration of Christmas in July

by | Jul 25, 2020 2:42 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

It’s the (second) most wonderful time of the year. Today is Christmas in July and to celebrate, Disney has shared a look at a new collection of holiday merchandise ranging from apparel and accessories to ornaments and decorations.

Disney Parks Holiday Collection

  • The new Disney Parks Holiday Collection will be coming later this year and includes a brightly-colored festive T-shirt, a sweet gingerbread baseball cap and some playful new Minnie Mouse ears.

  • The collection also includes some festive new kitchenware, including a fun holiday baking set.

Disney Parks Vintage Christmas Collection

  • The new Disney Parks Vintage Christmas Collection is available now at Disney Days of Christmas at Disney Springs and coming later this year to World of Disney at both Disney Springs and Downtown Disney District.
  • The collection include a classic pine cone ornament with Mickey and Pluto, a light-up figurine of Mickey and Minnie in a winter wonderland, and more.

shopDisney Disney Sketchbook Ornament Fairytale Moments Collection

  • The Disney Sketchbook Ornament Fairytale Moments Collection features some of your favorite Disney Princesses and other characters, like the Wall-E and Eve ornament seen above.

Disney Sketchbook Ornament Legacy Collection

  • The Disney Sketchbook Ornament Legacy Collection celebrates the 50th anniversary of The Aristocats, the 80th anniversary of Fantasia and the 25th anniversary of Toy Story.
  • Both new collections of ornaments are available now on shopDisney.

2020 LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar

  • This new LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar will be available on September 1.
  • Behind each of the 24 doors, Star Wars fans will find fun and festive surprises, including minifigures, buildable starships, and everything from Darth Vader in a Christmas sweater and D-O with a festive hat to Anakin’s Podracer, a Republic Cruiser and Darth Vader’s castle.
  • You can find more details on this LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar here.

Holiday Magic at the Disney Parks

  • Holiday Magic at Disney Parks is a deluxe hardcover book that features nearly 1,900 photos showcasing holidays at Disney Parks around the world.
  • The book is available for preorder now.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed