Disney Releases Collection of Holiday Merchandise in Celebration of Christmas in July

It’s the (second) most wonderful time of the year. Today is Christmas in July and to celebrate, Disney has shared a look at a new collection of holiday merchandise ranging from apparel and accessories to ornaments and decorations.

Disney Parks Holiday Collection

The new Disney Parks Holiday Collection will be coming later this year and includes a brightly-colored festive T-shirt, a sweet gingerbread baseball cap and some playful new Minnie Mouse ears.

The collection also includes some festive new kitchenware, including a fun holiday baking set.

Disney Parks Vintage Christmas Collection

The new Disney Parks Vintage Christmas Collection is available now at Disney Days of Christmas at Disney Springs Downtown Disney

The collection include a classic pine cone ornament with Mickey and Pluto, a light-up figurine of Mickey and Minnie in a winter wonderland, and more.

shopDisney Disney Sketchbook Ornament Fairytale Moments Collection

The Disney Sketchbook Ornament Fairytale Moments Collection features some of your favorite Disney Princesses and other characters, like the Wall-E and Eve ornament seen above.

Disney Sketchbook Ornament Legacy Collection

The Disney Sketchbook Ornament Legacy Collection celebrates the 50th anniversary of The Aristocats , the 80th anniversary of Fantasia and the 25th anniversary of Toy Story .

2020 LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar

This new LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar will be available on September 1.

Behind each of the 24 doors, Star Wars fans will find fun and festive surprises, including minifigures, buildable starships, and everything from Darth Vader in a Christmas sweater and D-O with a festive hat to Anakin’s Podracer, a Republic Cruiser and Darth Vader’s castle.

You can find more details on this LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar here

Holiday Magic at the Disney Parks