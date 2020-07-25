Two Guns and Cannabis Found in Diaper Bag At EPCOT

This story takes place in Florida, but it starts with “Georgia woman” instead of “Florida man.” A mother was arrested on July 18th for trying to enter EPCOT at Walt Disney World with two loaded guns and a bag of marijuana in a diaper bag.

What’s Happening:

Central Florida WFTV9 EPCOT

Disney Security discovered a handgun in Yunique Smith’s diaper bag and the entire party was brought to a secure room where an Orange County Police Officer met with them.

While meeting with the police officer, a second loaded handgun was discovered in the diaper bag in addition to marijuana, which is illegal in Georgia and only legal in Florida under a doctor’s prescription for medicinal use.

Smith admitted that the guns were hers but neither she or an adult male with her had permits to carry a concealed firearm.

Neither of the handguns were registered to an owner and neither were reported stolen.